Soda Health Expands Retail and Pharmacy Network: &more Card Now Accepted at Publix Locations Across the Southeast

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soda Health, a technology company reinventing benefits administration, today announced that its &more benefit cards are now accepted at Publix locations across the southeast. This milestone marks a continued expansion of Soda Health's integrated retail network, allowing millions of Americans to use their health-related benefits at one of the largest and most respected grocery chains in the US.

Eligible members can now use their benefits for over-the-counter (OTC) medications and nutritious foods available at Publix stores. In addition, members may receive rewards on their &more cards for completing certain health-promoting actions, such as getting immunizations at the Publix pharmacy. These rewards reinforce the connection between daily shopping and proactive health engagement.

“Expanding our network to include Publix is an exciting step forward in delivering on our mission of whole-person health,” said Jared Childs, Vice President of Business Development at Soda Health. “We’re committed to making healthy choices more accessible—and that includes enabling our members to use their benefits at retailers they trust and earning rewards for taking care of their health.”

This retail expansion supports health plans in the Southeast that are looking to drive better health outcomes and member engagement by ensuring benefit accessibility through favorite, familiar, and trusted retail channels. With Publix’s expansive footprint Soda Health continues its nationwide growth, delivering seamless benefit access for Americans receiving Medicare, Medicaid, and employer-sponsored benefits.

Soda Health continues to lead in creating an exceptional member experience across food, pharmacy, and wellness benefit categories, giving people greater flexibility in how and where they use their benefits. The availability of &more cards at Publix reflects Soda Health’s commitment to building a comprehensive, accessible, and member-centered retail network.

About Soda Health:

Soda Health is a technology company that administers Smart Benefits to connect people to products and services they need, when they need them, so they can live healthier lives. We partner with health plans, payers, and retailers to deliver expansive benefits for things like healthy foods, OTC medications, or transportation. Soda Health is reinventing supplemental benefits so that everyone benefits with more value for each and better outcomes for all.