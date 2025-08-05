Raymond James Welcomes Florida Financial Advisors Managing $210 Million in Assets

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James recently welcomed financial advisors Leo Boisvert, MBA, CIMA®, CDFA®, and Erik Heben, CFP®, to Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS) – the firm’s independent advisor channel – according to Todd Gartrell, Southeast divisional director for RJFS.

The duo arrives from Commonwealth Financial Network, where they managed approximately $210 million in client assets. As co-founders of Private Wealth Consultants, based in Fort Myers, Florida, they provide holistic financial planning and guidance to a variety of clients, specializing in families and individuals, corporate executives, business owners, healthcare professionals and retirees. The advisors are joined by Client Services Manager Paula Heben and Client Service Associate Dawn Mannina-Sanford.

“This transition is about coming home to the values of independence, integrity and client emphasis that first drew me to the profession,” said Leo Boisvert. “Raymond James upholds these values, and it felt immediately clear this is where I wanted to build the final chapter of my career.”

Boisvert served at Commonwealth for 18 years and brings a total of 32 years of industry experience to his role as managing partner. His experience is backed by an MBA in financial management and behavioral economics from Nove Southeastern University, as well as the Certified Investment Management Analyst® and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® designations.

Erik, managing partner of the practice and husband to Paula, brings more than 30 years of industry experience, most recently through affiliation with Commonwealth since 2006. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Kent State University in addition to his CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® designation.

About Raymond James Financial Services

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (RJFS), member FINRA/SIPC, is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, RJFS provides a wide range of investment and wealth planning-related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both firms are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF), one of the nation’s premier diversified financial services companies with financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $1.64 trillion as of Jun. 30 2025. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.



Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Private Wealth Consultants is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.



Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Center for Financial Planning, Inc. owns and licenses the certification marks CFP®, Certified Financial Planner®, and CFP® (with plaque design) in the United States to Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc., which authorizes individuals who successfully complete the organization's initial and ongoing certification requirements to use the certification marks.