Disclosure of transactions in on shares from July 28th to July 31st,2025

Nanterre, August 04th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from July 28th to July 31st,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from July 28th to July 31st,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI28/07/2025FR000012548680 000123,484396XPAR
VINCI28/07/2025FR000012548620 000123,430013CEUX
VINCI29/07/2025FR00001254867 162123,991574XPAR
VINCI29/07/2025FR00001254863 595123,996412CEUX
VINCI29/07/2025FR0000125486202124,042822AQEU
VINCI31/07/2025FR000012548650 000122,006441XPAR
      
  TOTAL160 959123,0532 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

