Nanterre, August 04th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from July 28th to July 31st,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from July 28th to July 31st,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 28/07/2025 FR0000125486 80 000 123,484396 XPAR VINCI 28/07/2025 FR0000125486 20 000 123,430013 CEUX VINCI 29/07/2025 FR0000125486 7 162 123,991574 XPAR VINCI 29/07/2025 FR0000125486 3 595 123,996412 CEUX VINCI 29/07/2025 FR0000125486 202 124,042822 AQEU VINCI 31/07/2025 FR0000125486 50 000 122,006441 XPAR TOTAL 160 959 123,0532

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

