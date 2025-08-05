Quadient SA: Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights of Quadient

 | Source: QUADIENT QUADIENT

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

 As at 31 July 2025
Total number of shares34,468,912
Theoretical total number of voting rights34,468,912
Net total number of voting rights33,709,151

For more information, please contact:

Anne-Sophie Jugean, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 24
as.jugean@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com 		 

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

Attachment


Attachments

PDF

Recommended Reading