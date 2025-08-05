ACGME Names Paige E. Manz, MBA, as Chief of Staff

Chicago, IL, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ACGME is pleased to introduce Paige E. Manz, MBA as its new Chief of Staff, effective today, and following a national search.

As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, Paige will report to ACGME President and CEO Debra F. Weinstein, MD, and work directly with her to oversee, prioritize, and facilitate key organizational projects and processes in collaboration with ACGME Department Chiefs. Paige will contribute to organizational strategic planning, participate on various committees, and help ensure emerging issues and opportunities are addressed efficiently and effectively. She will also support matters related to the ACGME Board of Directors and affiliated organizations.

With nearly two decades of experience in strategic operations, executive advising, and organizational transformation, Paige brings deep expertise from leadership roles in health care, academia, and the federal government. Most recently, she served as Academic Chief of Staff at the University of Michigan Medical School, where she supported senior executives including the Dean of the University of Michigan Medical School in advancing mission-driven goals through operational leadership and cross-functional collaboration.

Paige’s prior role as a Chief of Staff at the Federal Bureau of Investigation further honed her ability to navigate complex systems, develop scalable solutions, and foster inclusive partnerships across diverse stakeholders.

“Paige is an enthusiastic, engaging, and highly impactful professional, who is drawn to our Mission and ready to leverage a wealth of chief of staff experience in support of it. We look forward to her leadership and contributions toward enhancing our impact,” said Dr. Weinstein.

Paige holds a Master of Business Administration with Distinction from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, where she gained hands-on health care experience through projects with the Aravind Eye Care System in India and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Heart Institute. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in international Business and Spanish, graduating summa cum laude with honors from Adrian College. She also holds certifications as a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE).

Timothy P. Brigham, MDiv, MS, PhD will continue in his role as Chief Education Officer and assume the role of Special Advisor to the President and CEO until his retirement at the end of October.

ABOUT THE ACGME

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of approximately 13,762 residency and fellowship programs and 914 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 167,083 resident and fellow physicians in 146 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME's Mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and enhancing the quality of resident and fellow physicians' education through advancements in accreditation and education.

