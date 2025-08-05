IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 31 - 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from July 28th to August 1st 2025
|Name of the issuer
| Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|3765
|113,4151394
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|2000
|113,89735
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|2875
|111,873913
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|1893
|112,1541469
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|30/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|586
|111,6720137
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|30/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|2369
|111,9968763
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|31/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|1800
|103,8611111
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|31/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|6515
|104,3231926
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|31/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|1000
|104
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|31/07/2025
|FR0010259150
|5814
|104,750946
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|3000
|102,7121
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|1945
|103,1841645
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|33 562
|107,5018
