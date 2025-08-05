IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 31 - 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from July 28th to August 1st 2025

       
Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market         (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/07/2025 FR0010259150 3765 113,4151394 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/07/2025 FR0010259150 2000 113,89735 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/07/2025 FR0010259150 2875 111,873913 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/07/2025 FR0010259150 1893 112,1541469 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/07/2025 FR0010259150 586 111,6720137 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/07/2025 FR0010259150 2369 111,9968763 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 31/07/2025 FR0010259150 1800 103,8611111 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 31/07/2025 FR0010259150 6515 104,3231926 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 31/07/2025 FR0010259150 1000 104 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 31/07/2025 FR0010259150 5814 104,750946 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/08/2025 FR0010259150 3000 102,7121 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/08/2025 FR0010259150 1945 103,1841645 XPAR
      TOTAL 33 562 107,5018  

