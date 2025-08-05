EAACI and Evermed Launch EAACI Nexus, a Digital Education Platform for Allergy and Immunology Education

New York, NY, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) has launched EAACI Nexus, a personalized digital education platform powered by Evermed, to meet the evolving needs of allergy and immunology professionals worldwide.

The platform officially launched on June 23, 2025, and is now available to EAACI members and global learners. EAACI Nexus represents a significant leap in EAACI’s digital education strategy, with built-in capabilities to support personalization, mobile access, and continuous content updates.

“EAACI Nexus reflects EAACI’s commitment to advancing lifelong learning in a modern, intuitive way,” said Dr. Maria Torres, President of EAACI. “We’re making our content more accessible, more personalized, and ultimately more impactful for clinicians across all stages of their careers.”

EAACI Nexus brings together the Academy’s most valuable content—including Congress presentations, webinars, and guideline-driven education—into one streamlined experience. With Netflix-style navigation, powerful search, and AI-powered content recommendations, the platform helps busy professionals quickly find what matters most to them—anytime, anywhere.

“This is a bold step forward in how we connect our global community,” said Prof. Mohamed Shamji, EAACI Secretary General. “EAACI Nexus is not just a library—it’s a space to explore, learn, and stay ahead in our field. We’re excited to see it grow into a central hub for knowledge and collaboration.”

“We’re proud to partner with EAACI to turn its educational content into a modern, personalized learning experience,” said Bozidar Jovicevic, CEO and Co-Founder of Evermed. “Clinicians are pressed for time more than ever. Personalized, Netflix-like content curation combined with a modern, intuitive user interface enables them to stay up-to-date despite their busy schedules.”

EAACI Nexus is now live and ready to support the next generation of medical education.

About EAACI

The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI), founded in 1956 and headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is the leading non‑profit medical professional organization dedicated to advancing the science, education, and clinical practice of allergy and clinical immunology. With more than 50 national allergy societies and over 17,400 members from over 135 countries, EAACI supports research, guidelines, and collaborations to improve care for patients worldwide.

About Evermed

Evermed helps medical associations turn their educational videos into Netflix-style platforms that are easy to use, personalized, and available anytime. By organizing on-demand content into a modern, binge-worthy format—and sending tailored weekly recommendations—Evermed keeps clinicians engaged year-round. This helps associations expand their global impact and grow beyond annual meetings and membership dues. Over the past four years, physicians from more than 120 countries have accessed content through Evermed-powered digital libraries.

