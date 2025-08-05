Saratoga Investment Corp. Announces Distribution of Proxy Materials for its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Urges Stockholders to Reduce Solicitation Costs by Voting their Shares Immediately

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) (“Saratoga Investment,” “Saratoga” or “the Company”) today announced that the Company commenced distribution of proxy materials to the Company’s stockholders for the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) to be held on September 25, 2025 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time at the offices of Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP, located at 1114 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10036

Stockholders of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on July 29, 2025, the record date, may vote at the Annual Meeting.

Saratoga’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 28, 2025, and its definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting which was filed on August 5, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, may be viewed on Saratoga’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.saratogainvestmentcorp.com/financial-informations.

Your vote is important regardless of the number of shares you own. The Company’s stockholders are urged to vote their shares as soon as possible, which will help Saratoga reduce the significant solicitation costs associated with the Annual Meeting.

About Saratoga Investment Corp.

Saratoga Investment is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market businesses. The Company invests primarily in senior and unitranche leveraged loans and mezzanine debt, and, to a lesser extent, equity to provide financing for change of ownership transactions, strategic acquisitions, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors. Saratoga Investment’s objective is to create attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income and long-term capital appreciation from its debt and equity investments. Saratoga Investment has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is externally managed by Saratoga Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor focusing on credit-driven strategies. Saratoga Investment Corp. owns two active SBIC-licensed subsidiaries, having surrendered its first license after repaying all debentures for that fund following the end of its investment period and subsequent wind-down. Furthermore, it manages a $650 million collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) fund that is in wind-down and co-manages a joint venture (“JV”) fund that owns a $400 million collateralized loan obligation (“JV CLO”) fund. It also owns 52% of the Class F and 100% of the subordinated notes of the CLO, 87.5% of both the unsecured loans and membership interests of the JV and 87.5% of the Class E notes of the JV CLO. The Company’s diverse funding sources, combined with a permanent capital base, enable Saratoga Investment to provide a broad range of financing solutions.

Contact:

Henri Steenkamp

Saratoga Investment Corp.

212-906-7800