International Sensation “The Story of Marceau Miller” Gets English-Language Release with Blackstone Publishing

(Ashland, OR / New York, NY), Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A finalist for the Prix Maison de la Presse 2025 award, THE STORY OF MARCEAU MILLER by Marceau Miller, translated by Howard Curtis, is a global literary phenomenon and will be published for the first time in English by Blackstone Publishing this coming Spring on March 3, 2026.

In the splendid and dangerous landscape of Lake Geneva, under the shadow of the surrounding mountains, the renowned writer Marceau Miller dies, leaving behind nothing but a manuscript. His wife, Sarah, cannot believe that his death was simply an accident and soon finds herself on a dizzying treasure hunt to uncover the secrets and final confessions hidden within his last novel. In this beguiling tale, readers are faced with the unrelenting question: can we ever really know the people that we love? The Story of Marceau Miller is a literary thriller that has ensnared readers worldwide—and it is certain to make its mark on English-speaking audiences as a masterpiece of psychological suspense.

First released in France in January 2025, The Story of Marceau Miller was met with industry intrigue and has sold to twelve countries. Written by a pseudonymous author of the same name, Marceau Miller is said to be a screenwriter. This is the first time he has written under this pseudonym. His novel is being translated into twelve languages and is also currently being adapted for film and TV by Gaumont, the production house behind acclaimed shows such as Lupin (Netflix), Hannibal (AppleTV), Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Disney+), and Narcos (Netflix).

The deal was negotiated by Blackstone Publishing Head of Foreign Rights and Senior Acquisitions Editor Stephanie Koven and Marleen Seegers from 2 Seas Agency with assistance from Blackstone’s Chief Sales Officer, Anne Fonteneau.

On the deal, Koven says, “This riveting, prize-winning thriller was a ‘hot’ title at the 2024 Frankfurt Book Fair where it sold to publishers in a dozen countries. All of us at Blackstone feel this is one of our most exciting commercial debuts, and we’re looking forward to joining our international partners to bring this action-packed novel to readers in English who crave a sophisticated page-turner.”

Fonteneau adds, “From the very first pages, this novel captivated me. This debut masterfully combines psychological suspense with literary depth. The characters are richly developed, the writing sharp and immersive. Readers who appreciate the complexity of Gillian Flynn’s work will find much to love here. It’s a powerful exploration of grief, secrets, and identity.”

This title marks the first translated work of fiction to be published by Blackstone Publishing. Of its acquisition, President Anthony Goff said, “I couldn’t be more excited for Stephanie Koven and the illimitable team at Blackstone Publishing as we continue to break down walls and test new ground with a passion to innovate and expand our great catalog, now with our very first fiction foreign-language translation. The Story of Marceau Miller is as unique as it is beautifully written, so we are thrilled to bring it to the great book lovers of the English-speaking world.”

In addition to The Story of Marceau Miller, Blackstone Publishing will also release Marc-Uwe Kling’s bestselling novel Views, which debuted at #1 in Germany on the Der Spiegel bestseller list, for the first time in English in May 2026.

PRAISE FOR THE STORY OF MARCEAU MILLER :

“This highly effective novel can be devoured in one sitting…A fast-paced 400-page investigation that doesn’t leave the reader a minute’s peace.”

—Le Parisien

“A true literary phenomenon.”

—Cosmopolitan (France)

“Revelations, twists, secrets...It’s hard to put this novel by Marceau Miller down before the end.”

—Courrier Picard

About Blackstone Publishing

Founded in 1987, Blackstone Publishing continues to pioneer new and creative ways to bring stories to life. Publishing multiple New York Times, USA Today, and national bestsellers; Grammy Award-winning audio productions; and an ever-growing list of award-winning and internationally recognized books, Blackstone has firmly positioned itself as one of America’s fastest growing and respected publishing houses. A truly independent, privately owned publisher, Blackstone is home to a vibrant and eclectic community of storytellers and publications, including #1 New York Times bestseller, an Oprah’s Book Club selection, numerous Audie Award winners, and much more. The authors published are as varied as the books themselves, with works by some of the biggest names in literature, including Gabriel Garcia Márquez, C.S. Lewis, Isaac Asimov, Ayn Rand, George Orwell, Jack Kerouac, Ira Levin, Phillip Roth, Robert Heinlein, James Clavell, and Michael Crichton, as well as contemporary bestselling authors and iconic voices like Whoopi Goldberg, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Karin Slaughter, R.L. Stine, Robert Downey Jr., Nicholas Sansbury Smith, Brian Andrews and Jeffrey Wilson, Jeneva Rose, Norman Reedus, David Wroblewski, and many more.

