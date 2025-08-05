INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (“Inspire Medical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: INSP) complied with federal securities laws. On August 4, 2025, Inspire Medical announced second quarter 2025 results and updated its 2025 outlook, stating that “the U.S. commercial launch is progressing slower than expected, and the timeline to complete the full transition to Inspire V has been pushed forward, which will impact financial results for the year.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Inspire Medical stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/inspire-medical/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com