Blue Mantis Earns Number 60 Spot on the 2025 CRN® Fast Growth 150

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis, a security-first IT services provider specializing in helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company ® , has ranked Blue Mantis number 60 on the 2025 CRN Fast Growth 150 list. This recognition reflects the company’s 64 percent growth over the past two years, rising from number 125 in 2023 to its current position.

The CRN Fast Growth 150 list highlights the top-performing and fastest-growing technology solution providers, including integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consultants in North America. Over the past two years, solution providers on the Fast Growth 150 have achieved remarkable sales growth, propelled by their innovative strategies and advanced technological expertise, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, security and cloud computing.

“It’s an honor for Blue Mantis to be ranked number 60 on CRN’s Fast Growth 150 list,” said Josh Dinneen, CEO of Blue Mantis. “This recognition reflects the numerous milestones we’ve achieved over the past two years, including our significant year-over-year revenue growth, as well as the increasing trust our clients and partners place in us. As we continue to grow with purpose, we remain focused on delivering innovative solutions and strong channel programs that help our customers succeed in this competitive environment.”

“Each company on the Fast Growth 150 list is harnessing its extensive technology acumen and forward-looking business strategy to accelerate growth and evolve to stay ahead in the fast-moving IT arena,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These notable companies show passion and commitment to finding success, supporting agility, and delivering enduring outcomes for customers. We congratulate each of them and look forward to their continued growth and evolution.”

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a security-first IT services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including AI, cloud, collaboration, cybersecurity and managed services. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH with office locations in greater Boston, Tampa Bay, Toronto and Bangalore, India, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 2,500 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by the leading private equity firm, Recognize. For more information, please visit www.bluemantis.com.

