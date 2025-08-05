New York, USA, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market to Witness Growth at a CAGR of ~6% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The market for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment devices is projected to witness substantial growth, fueled by several major drivers. The rising incidence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, primarily due to aging populations, increased tobacco use, and worsening air quality, is amplifying the demand for effective respiratory support solutions. In addition, heightened awareness and expanded screening initiatives are enabling earlier diagnosis, which in turn is increasing the adoption of devices like inhalers, nebulizers, and oxygen concentrators. Leading companies are also focusing on innovation, launching portable, smart, and user-friendly devices that support home-based care and improve patient adherence. These trends are expected to significantly accelerate market expansion from 2025 to 2032.

DelveInsight’s Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment devices companies’ market shares, challenges, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment devices market during the forecast period.

In the product type segment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment devices, the metered dose inhaler category had a significant revenue share in the year 2024.

Notable chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment devices companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Healthcare, Inc., Aerogen, GF Health Products, Inc., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Medtronic, Trudell Medical International, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Lupin, Zydus Cadila, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Terumo Corporation, Cipla Inc., Microlife Corporation, Honsun, Promed Technology Co. Limited, HELTMAN Medikal A.S., Pneuma Respiratory, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and several others are currently operating in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment devices market.

and several others are currently operating in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment devices market. In June 2024, Verona Pharma plc. announced that the FDA had approved OHTUVAYRE (ensifentrine) for the maintenance treatment of COPD in adult patients.

announced that the FDA had approved OHTUVAYRE (ensifentrine) for the maintenance treatment of COPD in adult patients. In August 2023, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announced the launch of Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule, for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the United States. This product is the generic equivalent of Spiriva® HandiHaler® (Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule) by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Report

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Overview

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment devices play a critical role in managing symptoms, improving lung function, and enhancing the quality of life for patients. These devices primarily include inhalers, nebulizers, oxygen therapy equipment, and non-invasive ventilation systems. Inhalers remain the most commonly used devices, delivering bronchodilators and corticosteroids directly to the lungs to ease breathing. Nebulizers are particularly useful for elderly patients or those with severe COPD who may struggle with inhaler coordination. Long-term oxygen therapy devices are essential for patients with advanced COPD and chronic hypoxemia, helping reduce breathlessness and improve survival rates.

Technological advancements have led to the development of smart inhalers and portable oxygen concentrators, enhancing patient adherence and mobility. Smart inhalers can monitor usage patterns and send reminders, aiding healthcare providers in optimizing treatment regimens. Portable oxygen concentrators offer greater freedom compared to stationary oxygen tanks, promoting physical activity and social interaction. Non-invasive ventilation devices such as BiPAP machines are also increasingly used, especially during acute exacerbations or for patients with co-existing sleep apnea. Overall, the growing adoption of COPD treatment devices, supported by rising disease prevalence and increased patient awareness, is driving innovation and improving outcomes in chronic respiratory care.





Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Insights

North America led the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment devices market in 2024. This dominance is driven by the growing prevalence of COPD and associated risk factors such as air pollution, exposure to airborne particles, chemical fumes, secondhand smoke, industrial pollutants, and rising tobacco use among young people in the United States. These health concerns are fueling demand for COPD treatment devices. Additionally, the strong presence of key industry players in the region is anticipated to contribute to ongoing market growth and innovation throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

The increasing incidence of smoking-related illnesses and chronic respiratory disorders like COPD is boosting the demand for advanced therapeutic devices. As more individuals struggle with impaired lung function and respiratory issues, there is a rising need for effective, user-friendly, and technologically advanced treatment options. Heightened awareness of respiratory health and improvements in medical technologies are also propelling market expansion.

Moreover, the availability of leading market players in the region further strengthens the COPD device segment. For example, in June 2024, Verona Pharma plc. received FDA approval for OHTUVAYRE (ensifentrine), intended for the maintenance treatment of COPD in adults. This therapy, delivered through a standard jet nebulizer, eliminates the requirement for strong inhalation effort or precise coordination, making it easier for patients to use.

Collectively, these factors create a favorable environment for the growth of the COPD treatment devices market in North America.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment devices market, get a snapshot of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Outlook

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Dynamics

The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment devices market is driven by a growing global burden of COPD, which is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide. The increasing prevalence of risk factors such as tobacco smoking, indoor and outdoor air pollution, occupational exposure to harmful dust and chemicals, and aging populations is fueling demand for effective disease management solutions. As a result, there has been a steady increase in the use of various COPD treatment devices such as nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, inhalers, and non-invasive ventilators.

Technological advancements are also playing a significant role in shaping market dynamics. New-generation portable and smart inhalation devices, wearable oxygen concentrators, and digital nebulizers are gaining popularity due to improved patient compliance, portability, and monitoring capabilities. These innovations are especially beneficial for home-based care, which is witnessing a rise due to growing healthcare cost pressures and a shift toward decentralized care delivery models. Integration of digital health technologies, such as Bluetooth-enabled inhalers that track usage and adherence, is further expanding the scope of device adoption and patient outcomes.

However, the market faces certain challenges, such as the high cost of advanced respiratory care devices, lack of awareness in low- and middle-income countries, and inconsistent reimbursement policies. In some regions, patients rely on traditional therapies or avoid treatment due to affordability issues, hindering market penetration. Additionally, device-related complications and concerns around improper use of inhalation devices may affect treatment effectiveness, especially in geriatric populations.

Despite these challenges, the outlook for the COPD treatment devices market remains positive, supported by strategic collaborations, government initiatives aimed at respiratory health awareness, and a growing emphasis on patient-centric care. With an increasing number of product approvals and innovations, manufacturers are focusing on expanding their presence in emerging markets and diversifying their product portfolios to meet the evolving needs of COPD patients worldwide.

Get a sneak peek at the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment devices market dynamics @ Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Trends

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market CAGR ~6% Key Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Companies Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Healthcare, Inc., Aerogen, GF Health Products, Inc., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Medtronic, Trudell Medical International, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Lupin, Zydus Cadila, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Terumo Corporation, Cipla Inc., Microlife Corporation, Honsun, Promed Technology Co. Limited, HELTMAN Medikal A.S., Pneuma Respiratory, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., among others

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Assessment

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Segmentation Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Inhalers (Dry Powder Inhaler, Metered Dose Inhaler, Soft Mist Inhalers, and Others) and Nebulizers (Jet Nebulizer, Ultrasonic Nebulizer, and Mesh Nebulizer) Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Others Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Layout 8 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment devices market by 2032? Click to get a snapshot of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market Analysis

Related Reports

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key COPD companies including Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Verona Pharma plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, MedImmune LLC, EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals, Tetherex Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Synairgen Research Ltd., Mereo Biopharma, Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Pulmotect, Inc., Inmunotek S.L., PULMATRiX, GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD, Dimerix Limited, ProterixBio, among others.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key COPD companies, including Sanofi, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., United Therapeutics Corporation, Verona Pharma plc, Immunotek, Yungjin Pharm. Co., Ltd., Pulmotect, Inc., Tetherex Pharmaceutical, CSL Behring, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Genentech, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, EmeraMed, Afimmune, Mereo BioPharma, Synairgen, Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Quercegen Pharmaceuticals LLC, Regend Therapeutics, Meridigen Biotech Co., Ltd., Pulmatrix, Eisai, GlaxoSmithKline, EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals, 3SBio, OmniSpirant, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, ProterixBio, RS BioTherapeutics, MitoRx, C4X Discovery, Respiratorius, ARK biosciences, Incannex, GNI Pharma, Celon pharma, Alveolus Bio, Kinaset therapeutics, Landos Biopharma, Parion Sciences, KeyMed Biosciences, Bioneer corporation, AlgiPharma, Palobiofarma, Dimerix Bioscience, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Asthma Market

Asthma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key asthma companies including GlaxoSmithKline, 4D Pharma plc, AstraZeneca, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Avillion, Pearl Therapeutics, ARS Pharmaceuticals, Sinomab, Avalo Therapeutics, Kymab, Sanofi, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc., among others.

Asthma Pipeline

Asthma Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key asthma companies, including Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, GlaxoSmithKline, Immunotek SL, AB Science, EMS, Avalo Therapeutics, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., ARS Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Zura Bio Ltd., AstraZeneca, EURRUS Biotech GmbH, T-Balance Therapeutics GmbH, Gossamer Bio, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., Trio Medicines, Janssen Research & Development, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Hoffman-La-Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Biohaven Pharmaceutical, TAK-Circulator Co., Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical, among others.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ARDS companies, including MediciNova, Edesa Biotech, Light Chain Biosciences, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, Windtree Therapeutics, Biomarck Pharmaceuticals, Athersys, Healios, Direct Biologics, Biohaven Pharmaceutical, Arch Biopartners, APEPTICO Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH, Staidson (Beijing) Biopharmaceuticals, Veru, Mesoblast Limited, Avalo Therapeutics, Pluristem Therapeutics, ILTOO Pharma, among others.

DelveInsight’s Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

Other Business Pharmaceutical Consulting Services

Healthcare Conference Coverage

Pipeline Assessment

Healthcare Licensing Services

Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.