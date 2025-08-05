PBGH Announces Aurora Chen as Vice President of Advisory Services

Oakland, California, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH), a nonprofit coalition representing 40 private employers and public entities across the U.S., announces strategic human capital leader, health advisor and actuarial consultant Aurora Chen as its Vice President of Advisory Services. Chen will be responsible for expanding and scaling PBGH’s advisory services, solutions, and products for members and non-member employers responsible for health benefits.

“PBGH Advisory Services is powering innovation in health care purchasing, creating industry best practices and a data platform for purchasers and bringing employers together to collectively influence the way health care is procured to deliver high value, affordable care for employees and their families,” said Elizabeth Mitchell, President and CEO of PBGH. “We are excited to welcome Aurora as demand for unconflicted and employer focused support continues to increase.”

Chen has more than 20 years of experience in the health care and employee benefits industry and has held key positions at some of the largest consulting and brokerage firms including Mercer, Towers Perrin/Towers Watson, and Lockton Insurance Brokers, LLC. She also co-founded an HR-tech and consulting start-up, overseeing operations, and serving as chief consultant.

Chen has actuarial expertise and a deep understanding of employers’ health and welfare consulting lifecycle, carrier and point-solutions, and the consulting and brokerage landscape. She excels at delivering innovative, out-of-the-box strategies and solutions that drive measurable results, which aligns with PBGH’s approach to creating value and opportunity even amid the growing challenges of the U.S. health care system.

About Purchaser Business Group on Health

PBGH is a nonprofit coalition representing nearly 40 private employers and public entities across the U.S. that collectively spend $350 billion annually purchasing healthcare services for more than 21 million Americans and their families. In partnership with its members, PBGH initiatives are designed to test innovative operational programs and scale successful approaches that lower healthcare costs and increase quality across the U.S.