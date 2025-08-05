LTC Cryptocurrency Leads Global Payments – ANI CRYPTO Launches 2025 User Participation Contracts

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI INVESTMENTS LIMITED (doing business as ANI CRYPTO) today announced the official launch of LTC Participation Contracts, providing users with a simplified way to participate in one of the most established digital assets in global payments. This launch comes as LTC continues to demonstrate resilience and institutional appeal, driven by legal clarity and renewed adoption within the financial sector.

How ANI CRYPTO Expands Digital Asset Participation with Simplified Contracts

ANI CRYPTO's LTC Participation Contracts are the latest addition to its growing portfolio of structured digital asset instruments designed for mainstream users. These short-term contracts are designed to increase accessibility, allowing individual users to participate in the market performance pegged to LTC without having to navigate complex trading platforms or manage technical infrastructure.

Welcome First-Time Users with Platform Credits

To support the adoption of the LTC Contract Suite, ANI CRYPTO is offering a welcome gift package worth $109 to new users, including $99 in platform rewards and a $10 sign-in bonus. This package allows first-time users to participate in the platform without any upfront costs and experience a quick onboarding process.

High-Yield Contract Options (Daily Stable Earnings)

Investment Amount Term Average Daily Earnings Total Earnings $10 1 Day $0.60 $10.60 $100 2 Days $3.50 $107.00 $500 5 Days $6.50 $532.50 $5,000 30 Days $77.50 $7,325.00 $50,000 50 Days $975.00 $98,750.00

ANI CRYPTO is a UK-based technology company operating under the name . Founded in 2022, the company provides a contract-based digital rewards system for BTC, ETH, DOGE, and LTC, with over 2 million users in over 90 countries.

For more information, visit: https://anicrypto.net

User Rewards: Register to receive $10 and $99 in rewards.

Inquiries: info@anicrypto.vip

