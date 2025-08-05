Towing Experts Chris and Misty Hulsey of Hulsey’s Wrecker Service Share Advice on What Factors Affect Towing Response Times in HelloNation Video Magazine

GAINESVILLE, Ga., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why do tow trucks sometimes take a long time to arrive? Drivers often expect immediate assistance when they call for a tow, but several variables can delay response times. In a recent HelloNation article , Chris and Misty Hulsey of Hulsey’s Wrecker Service explain how understanding these factors can ease frustration during a breakdown.

Response times are influenced by location, with rural areas often requiring longer travel distances for operators to reach stranded drivers. Traffic conditions, including congested roads or construction, can also slow tow trucks just as they affect every other vehicle on the road. According to the article, the time of day plays a role as well. Staffing is typically higher during business hours, while after-hours service, weekends, and holidays may have fewer trucks available. Weather conditions like rain, snow, ice, and fog both slow travel and increase the number of breakdowns, adding to wait times. High call volumes during storms or multi-vehicle accidents further strain resources, meaning delays are rarely the result of poor service.

The article also highlights safety tips for drivers while waiting for help to arrive. Moving the vehicle to a safe location, using hazard lights, and staying inside with a seatbelt on are recommended to reduce risk. When necessary, drivers should remain far away from traffic if they must exit the vehicle. Many towing companies now provide updates via phone or text, helping drivers stay informed and reducing anxiety during the wait.

This expert advice from Hulsey’s Wrecker Service underscores that delays are often out of a company’s control and that safety should always be the top priority. Learn more in the full article, What Most People Get Wrong About Towing Times , featured in HelloNation.

