Celebrate the Joy of Outdoor Living with Raeburn Winery’s Gather & Grill Sweepstakes

Petaluma, CA, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Light the charcoal, pull out the picnic blanket, and make room for a crowd around the table. Inspired by flame-seared meats, fresh sides and vibrant wines that complement every bite, Raeburn Winery invites wine and food lovers to start planning their most delicious get-together with the Gather & Grill Sweepstakes. One lucky winner will receive a prize package with everything needed to create the backyard kitchen of their dreams.

"There's nothing quite like a backyard BBQ to capture the season's easygoing spirit. Grilling brings people together, sparks conversation, and pairs beautifully with great wine," said Kathleen Murphy, Vice President of Marketing, Raeburn Winery. "For our Gather & Grill sweepstakes, we've brought together fantastic partners who share our commitment to exceptional quality and style so our winner can revamp their outdoor space and make lasting memories."

Each element of the Gather & Grill Sweepstakes prize package brings artisan flair and flavor to outdoor entertaining. A generous $2,500 check from Raeburn Winery allows the winner to design their ideal gathering. A gift card from Joybird, renowned for its handcrafted, style-forward furniture designs, offers endless possibilities for creating a welcoming and stylish outdoor space. The Magma portable grill combines high-performance cooking with sleek, go-anywhere design that's perfect for patios, picnics, or tailgates. For unforgettable flavors, Kinder's award-winning BBQ sauces and rubs bring bold, smoky character to every bite, while Sonoma Gourmet's chef-created oils and sauces offer savory depth for sides and marinades. And for plating and presentation, Crow Canyon Home's signature enamelware adds vintage charm.

The complete Gather & Grill prize package includes:

- $2,500 check from Raeburn Winery

- $1,000 gift card from Joybird

- Magma Beach Fire Grill

- Selection of Kinder's BBQ sauces and rubs

- Selection of Sonoma Gourmet olive oils and sauces

- Crow Canyon enamelware basin

- Raeburn Winery wine tumblers, cheese board, wine key, and wearables

Sourced from exceptional Sonoma County vineyards, every bottle of Raeburn reflects the region's warmth and natural beauty, bringing bold flavors and laid-back sophistication to late summer gatherings. The bright Sonoma County Chardonnay ($19.99), full-bodied Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon ($24.99), and silky Sonoma County Pinot Noir ($24.99) are perfect partners for the grill, pairing effortlessly with everything from sizzling steaks, smoky ribs and burgers to cedar-plank salmon, wood-fired pizza and grilled peach salad. Raeburn also offers crisp Sauvignon Blanc ($19.99), refreshing Rosé ($19.99), and elegant reserve selections like the Russian River Valley High Flier Chardonnay ($29.99) and High Flier Pinot Noir ($32.99), all available at fine wine retailers nationwide. Recipes and pairing suggestions are available on the Raeburn blog at raeburnwinery.com/news.

Consumers ages 21+ should go to raeburnwinery.com/sweepstakes to enter the Gather & Grill Sweepstakes between August 5 – September 30, 2025. No purchase necessary. Official rules and entry information are available at raeburnwinery.com/sweepstakes. Void where prohibited. To find Raeburn Winery selections, visit raeburnwinery.com/find-raeburn-wines.

About Raeburn Winery

Raeburn Winery crafts complex, elegant wines inspired by founder Derek Benham and his great appreciation of nature. The name Raeburn is Old English for "the river where one drinks" – a nod to the beauty of Sonoma County and the winery's Russian River Valley roots. The acclaimed winery is known for its Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir. Led by Raeburn Winery head winemaker and industry veteran Steven Urberg, who brings over 25 years of experience and focus in cool-climate varietals, the winemaking team crafts highly acclaimed wines that deliver delicious varietal character and express the spirit of some of Sonoma County's most sought-after vineyards. Visit raeburnwinery.com or follow along on Instagram @raeburn_winery or on Facebook @raeburnwinery to learn more.

