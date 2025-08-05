Infoblox Appoints Joshua Husk as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth

Leading global revenue strategy while accelerating adoption of Infoblox’s Protective DDI Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infoblox, a leader in cloud networking and security services, today announced the appointment of Joshua Husk as chief revenue officer (CRO). Joshua will oversee Infoblox’s global go-to-market strategy, including sales, revenue operations and channel programs as the company accelerates toward its next phase of growth and scales to meet rising global demand for its Protective DDI Platform.

Joshua brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling high-performing revenue organizations at some of the world’s most respected enterprise technology companies. Most recently, he served as CRO and Management Board Member at Software AG, where he led global sales, marketing, alliances, customer success and solution management. During his tenure, Joshua helped shape the company’s M&A strategy, drove significant business transformation and successfully led the carve-out of its integration business to IBM.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Joshua to the Infoblox executive team at a pivotal moment in our growth journey,” said Scott Harrell, president and CEO of Infoblox. “His deep enterprise expertise, operational discipline and customer-first mindset will be critical in helping us deepen customer engagement, elevate our go-to-market strategy and unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth across the business.”

Prior to Software AG, Joshua held several senior executive leadership roles at Oracle, IBM, Intel and First Data. He has built and led global teams across the cloud, AI/machine learning, infrastructure and data security sectors, consistently delivering results with a focus on operational excellence and team culture.

“Infoblox is uniquely positioned at the intersection of networking and cybersecurity—a space that is mission-critical for modern enterprises,” said Joshua Husk, CRO at Infoblox. “I’m excited to join a company with such strong momentum, innovative technology and a compelling path to market leadership. I look forward to expanding our global presence and building the scale needed to support our customers’ evolving needs.”

Joshua joins the executive leadership team under President and CEO Scott Harrell, assuming responsibility for global revenue generation, strategic growth and commercial operations across Infoblox’s expanding enterprise market. He holds an MBA in International Business Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and a bachelor’s degree from Franklin Pierce College. He has also completed executive education programs at Wharton, the University of Michigan, Boston University and IESE Business School.

