New York, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Roobet Promo Code Launches “WRD100” for Roowards

Roobet, one of the world’s leading trending digital wallet casinos and sportsbooks, has unveiled its latest promotional initiative with the launch of a new universal promo code: WRD100. Available to both new and existing players, the code delivers a powerful set of rewards aimed at enhancing player experience and increasing loyalty in an increasingly competitive market.

This release comes in direct response to a growing churn rate within the trending digital wallet gambling industry, which saw a notable uptick in late 2024 and the first quarter of 2025.

“Players today demand innovation and value,” said a Roobet spokesperson. “WRD100 was developed to meet those needs head-on — offering risk-free engagement, cashback protection, and exclusive VIP benefits. It’s the most generous promo we’ve ever released.”

Key Benefits of Promo Code WRD100:

20% Cashback — Players can earn up to $2,000 in cash back, helping mitigate potential losses.

— Players can earn up to $2,000 in cash back, helping mitigate potential losses. Free Bet — A $5 free bet for use across Roobet’s full range of sports and esports markets.

— A $5 free bet for use across Roobet’s full range of sports and esports markets. Free Spins — Try out selected slots at no cost, perfect for new users.

— Try out selected slots at no cost, perfect for new users. Roobet Rewards Access — Bonuses scale with player activity, supporting long-term engagement.

Weekly Raffle Entry — Up to €100,000 available weekly for participating players.

— Bonuses scale with player activity, supporting long-term engagement. — Up to €100,000 available weekly for participating players. VIP Club Admission — Automatic entry into Roobet’s exclusive high-roller club.

— Automatic entry into Roobet’s exclusive high-roller club. Weekly Slot Missions — Earn up to 80 free spins each week by completing gameplay tasks.

How to Redeem:

For New Users:

Visit Roobet.com Register a new account Enter promo code WRD100 in the “Code (Optional)” field during sign-up

For Existing Users:

Log into your account at Roobet.com Navigate to: https://roobet.com/?modal=redeem Enter WRD100 and click “Redeem”

The promo code is completely free to use and comes with easy-to-follow tutorials for both new and returning users. Roobet has emphasized the importance of this initiative in driving player engagement and sustaining long-term growth.

Record Traffic and Market Growth

Since the introduction of WRD100, Roobet reports a 50% surge in platform traffic, increasing from approximately 850,000 monthly visitors to over 1.3 million daily users. Major growth has been observed in countries such as Canada, the United States, Norway, Brazil, Ireland, and New Zealand, solidifying Roobet’s position as a dominant player in the 2025 trending digital wallet gaming market.

“This strategy is working. We’ve seen a measurable boost in traffic, engagement, and user satisfaction since the launch of WRD100. The data speaks for itself.”

About Roobet

Roobet is a leading online trending digital wallet casino and sportsbook offering a wide selection of games, sports betting options, and innovative reward systems. With a focus on transparency, player experience, and cutting-edge technology, Roobet continues to redefine entertainment in the Web3 era.

General Inquiries: info@roobet.world

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, legal, gambling, medical, or other professional advice. The content reflects general observations and opinions based on publicly available information and is not intended as a substitute for expert guidance. All users are encouraged to perform their own research and consult appropriate professionals before making any decisions related to online gambling, digital wallets, promotional offers, or other related subjects.

The publisher and its distribution partners may receive compensation through affiliate links included in this article. This compensation may influence the placement and presentation of certain links but does not affect the integrity or neutrality of the editorial content. Any sponsored or promotional content is clearly disclosed as such in alignment with FTC guidelines.

No guarantees are made regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the information provided. While every effort has been made to ensure factual reliability, errors, typographical issues, or outdated references may occur. The publisher, authors, syndication outlets, and all associated third parties assume no responsibility or liability for any consequences arising from the use of this information.

By reading or interacting with this content, users agree to hold all parties — including but not limited to the publisher, distribution partners, affiliates, and contributing editors — harmless from any damages, direct or indirect, that may result from reliance on the material presented herein.

This article may contain references to promotional offers that are subject to change without notice. Participation in any online gaming activity is at the user's discretion and may be restricted or prohibited by local laws. It is the reader’s responsibility to ensure compliance with all applicable regulations.