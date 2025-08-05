Tianjin, China, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seagull Watch Group has officially reissued China’s first military chronograph, originally developed under the classified Cold War-era “Project 304.” Known today as the Seagull 1963, this timepiece is earning global recognition for its unique combination of historical importance, advanced mechanical engineering, and accessible pricing.







In 1961, the Chinese Ministry of Light Industry launched Project 304 in response to the country’s dependence on imported chronographs for Air Force operations. Tianjin Watch Factory—now Seagull Watch Group—was tasked with designing and manufacturing a fully domestic chronograph suitable for military use. Despite limited resources and outdated tools, a small team of engineers developed China’s first military-spec column wheel chronograph movement, culminating in the “Type 304” wristwatch.





Issued to Chinese Air Force pilots, the original chronograph represented a milestone in China’s industrial and technological self-sufficiency. Today, Seagull has faithfully revived this watch for civilian collectors. The Seagull 1963 features a 38mm stainless steel case, vintage cream dial with red and gold markers, syringe-style hands, and a domed hesalite crystal. The reissue remains mechanically authentic, powered by the hand-wound ST19 column wheel chronograph movement—a direct descendant of the original Project 304 caliber.





Watching its intricate ballet of levers, springs, and that signature blue column wheel engage and disengage is a mesmerizing experience for any mechanical watch enthusiast.

It’s this combination that has propelled the Seagull 1963 into cult status globally:

* Authentic History: A genuine re-issue of a pivotal, secretive Cold War military instrument.

* Technical Merit: Featuring the sophisticated, historically significant column-wheel chronograph architecture.

* Visual Appeal: Unmistakably vintage, military-inspired design with a captivating display movement.

* Accessibility: A price point that defies belief, often cited at roughly one-tenth the cost of an equivalent vintage-inspired Swiss column-wheel chronograph.

"For collectors interested in the true milestones of global watchmaking, the Seagull 1963 is absolutely essential," notes James Lamdin, founder of Analog/Shift and a noted vintage watch expert. "Its historical significance as China's first chronograph, born from a genuine military necessity, combined with its legitimate technical sophistication and incredible value, makes it utterly unique. It’s not just a 'good Chinese watch' – it’s a globally important piece that every enthusiast should experience. It truly lives up to the hype as the watch 'no collection can avoid.'"

The Seagull 1963 transcends being merely a timepiece. It’s a wrist-worn chapter of history, a testament to ingenuity born from necessity, and a showcase of mechanical artistry. It represents the moment Chinese watchmaking proved it could tackle the most complex horological challenges. For collectors seeking provenance, engineering, and breathtaking value, the 1963 isn't just an option; it’s a destination. Project 304’s secret is out, and the world of watch enthusiasts is richer for it. Will this legendary piece from Tianjin redefine perceptions of accessible, historically significant mechanical excellence? Its soaring popularity suggests the answer is already clear.

Product link: https://seagullwatchofficial.com/products/1963a