Ad Agentur GmbH Unveils Transparency-Focused Google Ads Strategy to Combat ROI Decline Across DACH Region

VIENNA, Austria , Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad Agentur GmbH, a performance-driven pay-per-click (PPC) digital marketing agency, today announced the launch of a new strategic framework to address declining Google Ads ROI for businesses in the DACH region. The strategy combines data-driven campaign structures with advanced Conversion Tracking to help e-commerce brands and local service providers improve campaign performance and lead generation amid rising costs and complex platform automation.





The Ad Agentur GmbH team specializes in Google Ads campaigns for e-commerce brands and local service providers in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland.

The new framework directly addresses a growing trust deficit among businesses engaged in online advertising in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland, who report diminishing returns and a lack of clarity on campaign performance. Ad Agentur GmbH’s strategy reinforces the agency's commitment to business-critical outcomes over vanity metrics, focusing on measurable results like conversion rates and bottom-line growth.

"The era of purely manual bid management is past, but blind faith in automation presents its own risks for advertisers pouring money into a black box," said Robert Fussi, Founder of Ad Agentur GmbH. "This approach is built on radical transparency. It ensures a client's strategy aligns directly with measurable business goals, such as Cost-Per-Acquisition (CPA) and Return on Ad Spend (ROAS)."

The impact of expert-led campaign management is particularly significant in specialized industries. Based on performance data, Ad Agentur GmbH notes the following potential for optimized campaigns:

Quality Leads for Law Firms: The cost per qualified lead can be reduced from over €430 to under €95.

The cost per qualified lead can be reduced from over €430 to under €95. New Patients For Medical Practices: Properly structured campaigns have been shown to achieve conversion rates exceeding 11%.

Properly structured campaigns have been shown to achieve conversion rates exceeding 11%. More Direct Bookings For Hotels: A professionally executed strategy can deliver a return on ad spend (ROAS) of 10x to 15x, offering a direct and often more cost-effective alternative to high-commission online travel agency (OTA) models.

To restore accurate measurement compromised by data loss, the agency implements advanced tracking solutions. This includes a proper GA4 setup, first-party data strategies, and Google's Enhanced Conversions to provide higher-quality data for campaign optimization and Smart Bidding.

"An advertiser doesn't need to sit in the cockpit, but they deserve a clear view of the dashboard," Fussi added. "The agency provides clients with complete clarity and control over their investment, turning a source of risk into a predictable engine for growth. This is the foundation of a true partnership."





Robert Fussi, founder and Google Ads expert at Ad Agentur GmbH, leads the agency’s performance-first approach across the DACH region.

About Ad Agentur GmbH



Ad Agentur GmbH is a Google Ads performance agency based in Vienna, Austria. As a certified Google Partner, the agency provides specialized Google Ads management services, focusing on high-conversion paid search campaigns for professional service providers and e-commerce companies. Clients include doctors, law firms, hotels, and growth-stage online retailers across Austria, Germany, and Switzerland.

Press inquiries

Ad Agentur GmbH

https://adagentur.com

Robert Fussi

office@adagentur.com

+43 1 417 0275

Schmalzhofgasse 26,

A-1060, Wien (Vienna)

Österreich (Austria)



