Dr. Casey Mulligan Sworn in as Chief Counsel for Advocacy at the U.S. Small Business Administration

WASHINGTON, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, following his confirmation by the U.S. Senate on August 1, 2025, Dr. Casey Mulligan was sworn in as the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Chief Counsel for Advocacy at the SBA headquarters in Washington, D.C. The agency has not had a Senate-confirmed Chief Counsel for Advocacy in more than eight years.



“I’m excited to welcome Dr. Casey Mulligan to the SBA as a key partner in our effort to end costly regulatory overreach across the federal government,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “With a distinguished background in economics, Dr. Mulligan understands the urgency in eliminating the red tape that burdened job creators during the last Administration - and he’ll be a strong voice for small business as we work toward a regulatory environment that supports their success.”



“It’s an honor to advocate for the 36 million small businesses that drive our economy,” said SBA Chief Counsel for Advocacy Dr. Casey Mulligan. “The power to regulate may sit in Washington, but the know-how about real-world challenges lives in every shop floor, farm, and start-up across America. President Trump and Administrator Loeffler have a proven record of listening to those voices and turning their insights into common-sense policy. My mission is to follow their example so entrepreneurs can hire, grow, and prosper.”



Dr. Mulligan previously served as Chief Economist on the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) during the first Trump Administration, where he played a vital role in crafting the economic policies that led to record economic growth and prosperity. A Harvard graduate, Dr. Mulligan earned his Ph.D. from the University of Chicago, where he served as a professor of economics. In addition to his academic work, Dr. Mulligan is an author and a small business owner, bringing decades of experience to his new role.



Created by Congress in 1976, the Office of Advocacy of the SBA is an independent voice for small business within the federal government. Appointed by the President and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, the Chief Counsel for Advocacy advances the views, concerns, and interests of small business before Congress, the White House, federal agencies, federal courts, and state policymakers. The department also advances economic research, policy analyses, and small business outreach help identify issues of concern. For more information on the Office of Advocacy, visit advocacy.sba.gov.

