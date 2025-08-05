Children’s Home Society of North Carolina’s Institute for Family Registration Now Open for Third Annual Family Champion Awards

Greensboro, NC, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now open for the third annual Family Champion Awards, hosted by the Institute for Family, a program of Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS). This free event takes place on September 30, 2025, at The Duke Endowment in Charlotte, NC, with registration closing on September 15, 2025.

Community members, family service professionals, and advocates are encouraged to register early to secure their spot at this inspiring event, which honors family service professionals and advocates across North Carolina who go above and beyond to uplift families and promote well-being. Attendees will hear from powerful speakers sharing moving stories of resilience and will take part in celebrating individuals making a lasting difference in the lives of children and families.

This year’s keynote address will be delivered by Kody H. Kinsley, Senior Policy Advisor at Johns Hopkins University and former N.C. Secretary of Health & Human Services. “Improving the health and wellbeing of children is the surest path to a brighter future for everyone,” said Kinsley. “I’m grateful for the families and the child welfare professionals that work together to promote healing of North Carolina’s kids.” A current Senior Advisor with the Milken Institute, an Aspen Institute Fellow, and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network, Kinsley also serves on numerous boards. His career also includes prior roles at the White House and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Family Champion Awards recognize professionals across North Carolina who demonstrate extraordinary commitment to strengthening families and promoting community well-being. Honorees will be recognized during the event and awarded a $150 cash prize.

“We are especially honored to welcome Kody Kinsley as this year’s keynote speaker,” said Claudia Perry, Director of the Institute for Family at CHS. “His leadership and advocacy for child and family well-being reflect the very spirit of the Family Champion Awards. This event fills up quickly, and we look forward to gathering with a diverse group of professionals and community members who are deeply committed to supporting families.”

To register to attend or learn more, visit instituteforfamily.org/awards.

About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children’s Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and teen responsibility. Children’s Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community. For more information, visit www.chsnc.org.

The Institute for Family is a program of the CHS. Grounded in the CHS mission and belief in family, the Institute works to raise awareness on the broad conditions affecting families, celebrate families for their strength and resilience, and promote equitable, family-centered solutions that elevate family well-being. By leveraging our existing relationships with families and national partners, we aim to promote family as the foundation for creating safe, happy, and healthy communities.