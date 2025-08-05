Appian To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN), the leading platform for AI process automation, announced today that management will be presenting and hosting meetings with institutional investors at the following upcoming conferences:

Keybanc Technology Leadership Forum

Monday August 11, 2025

A fireside chat is scheduled for 2:00pm Mountain Time and will be webcast live at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/key36/appn/1680910

Citi Global TMT Conference

Wednesday September 3, 2025

A fireside chat is scheduled for 12:50pm Eastern Time and will be webcast live at the following link: https://kvgo.com/citi/appian-corp-september-2025

Replays of the fireside chats will be available for a limited time under the “News and Events” section of the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com .

About Appian

Appian is The Process Company. We deliver a software platform that helps organizations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world’s largest companies across various industries. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

