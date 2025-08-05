DMC Global Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

- Second quarter sales were $155.5 million
- Net income attributable to DMC was $0.1 million
- Adjusted net income attributable to DMC* was $2.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share
- Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC* was $13.5 million, while total adjusted EBITDA, inclusive of non-controlling interest (NCI), was $16.2 million
- Total debt reduced by 17% year to date
BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Consolidated second-quarter sales totaled $155.5 million, a decline of 2% sequentially and 9% versus the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC was $13.5 million, down 6% sequentially and down 30% versus the year-ago period, but above management’s guidance range of $10 million to $13 million, as DMC’s businesses executed on their operational and strategic initiatives while navigating a period of exceptionally low visibility.
Sales at Arcadia, DMC’s architectural building products business, were $62.0 million, down 5% sequentially and down 11% versus last year’s second quarter. Last year’s second quarter benefitted from strong demand for high-end residential and commercial exterior products. As previously discussed and expected, the high-end residential market has been significantly weaker in the current year, reflecting persistently high interest rates and generally lower construction activity. The sequential decline also reflects lower project billings following the recent completion of a large mixed-use development in California. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC was $4.0 million, down 28% sequentially and 46% from the year-ago second quarter. The disproportionate declines in adjusted EBITDA were due to lower absorption of fixed manufacturing overhead on decreased sales. During the past several months, Arcadia rightsized its residential cost structure to align with current market activity while refocusing on its core commercial operations.
DynaEnergetics, DMC’s energy products business, reported second quarter sales of $66.9 million, up 2% sequentially and down 12% versus the year-ago second quarter. The year-over-year decline principally reflects lower pricing and softer demand in DynaEnergetics’ core U.S. unconventional market, where the average number of operating frac crews declined 5% sequentially and 24% versus the second quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $9.0 million, up 22% sequentially and 3% versus the second quarter last year. The improvements reflect overall lower material costs relative to prior year, in particular.
At NobelClad, DMC’s composite metals business, sales were $26.6 million, down 5% sequentially and up 6% versus the year-ago second quarter. Order backlog at the end of the second quarter was $37 million versus $41 million at the end of the first quarter. The decline reflects ongoing uncertainty regarding U.S. tariff policy, which has prompted customers to delay purchasing decisions while they await clarity on future tariff actions. Adjusted EBITDA was $4.4 million, down 19% from the previous quarter and 23% from the year-ago period, primarily due to a less favorable order mix.
“During the quarter, we focused on executing our operational and commercial strategies,” said James O’Leary, DMC’s president and CEO. “We concurrently made important progress on improving our financial position. Total debt was reduced by 17% year to date, and we amended our credit facility in June to enhance our financial flexibility as we prepare for the possible acquisition of the remaining 40% stake in Arcadia in late 2026.
“I want to thank all of our DMC associates for their continued focus and dedication despite extremely difficult market conditions. Our people are the foundation of our long-term success.”
Guidance
Third quarter sales are expected to be in a range of $142 million to $150 million, with adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC anticipated in a range of $8 million to $12 million. The wider-than-normal guidance range for adjusted EBITDA reflects increased uncertainty in DMC’s end markets. Conditions in the U.S. construction industry are expected to remain challenging, and Arcadia’s residential cost structure was rightsized to align with the current market, while management continues to focus on Arcadia’s core commercial operations. At DynaEnergetics, third quarter guidance assumes a sequential decline in well completion activity in U.S. onshore oil and gas markets, reflecting lower oil prices, fewer active frac crews, and ongoing tariff issues. NobelClad’s sales are expected to be lower sequentially, reflecting the deferral of orders by customers impacted by still evolving tariff policies. The above guidance is heavily influenced by macroeconomic concerns, volatility and visibility issues created by the current state of tariff policies and energy markets. It is subject to change either upward or downward as market conditions evolve.
Summary Second Quarter Results
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2025
|Mar 31, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|155,487
|$
|159,290
|$
|171,179
|(2)
|%
|(9)
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|23.6
|%
|25.9
|%
|27.1
|%
|SG&A
|$
|26,147
|$
|28,300
|$
|27,122
|(8)
|%
|(4)
|%
|Net income
|$
|321
|$
|1,863
|$
|6,293
|(83)
|%
|(95)
|%
|Net income attributable to DMC
|$
|116
|$
|677
|$
|4,012
|(83)
|%
|(97)
|%
|Diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to DMC
|$
|(0.24
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.24
|(700)
|%
|(200)
|%
|Adjusted net income attributable to DMC
|$
|2,473
|$
|2,170
|$
|5,675
|14
|%
|(56)
|%
|Adjusted diluted net income per share
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.29
|9
|%
|(59)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC
|$
|13,538
|$
|14,391
|$
|19,420
|(6)
|%
|(30)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation
|$
|16,228
|$
|18,122
|$
|24,398
|(10)
|%
|(33)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation margin
|10.4
|%
|11.4
|%
|14.3
|%
Arcadia
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2025
|Mar 31, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|61,980
|$
|65,580
|$
|69,748
|(5)
|%
|(11)
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|26.2
|%
|31.0
|%
|33.2
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC
|$
|4,035
|$
|5,596
|$
|7,467
|(28)
|%
|(46)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation
|$
|6,725
|$
|9,327
|$
|12,445
|(28)
|%
|(46)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation margin
|10.9
|%
|14.2
|%
|17.8
|%
DynaEnergetics
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2025
|Mar 31, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|66,862
|$
|65,551
|$
|76,210
|2
|%
|(12)
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|20.9
|%
|19.5
|%
|19.9
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|8,979
|$
|7,379
|$
|8,752
|22
|%
|3
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|13.4
|%
|11.3
|%
|11.5
|%
NobelClad
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2025
|Mar 31, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|26,645
|$
|28,159
|$
|25,221
|(5)
|%
|6
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|24.7
|%
|28.8
|%
|32.6
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|4,399
|$
|5,416
|$
|5,722
|(19)
|%
|(23)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|16.5
|%
|19.2
|%
|22.7
|%
- NobelClad's rolling 12-month bookings were $80.7 million, and the 12-month book-to-bill ratio was 0.75.
|DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2025
|Mar 31, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|NET SALES
|$
|155,487
|$
|159,290
|$
|171,179
|(2)
|%
|(9)
|%
|COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD
|118,756
|118,091
|124,766
|1
|%
|(5)
|%
|Gross profit
|36,731
|41,199
|46,413
|(11)
|%
|(21)
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|23.6
|%
|25.9
|%
|27.1
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|15,905
|16,674
|15,623
|(5)
|%
|2
|%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|10,242
|11,626
|11,499
|(12)
|%
|(11)
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|4,763
|4,763
|5,307
|—
|%
|(10)
|%
|Strategic review and related expenses
|775
|1,298
|2,020
|(40)
|%
|(62)
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|1,149
|325
|279
|254
|%
|312
|%
|Total costs and expenses
|32,834
|34,686
|34,728
|(5)
|%
|(5)
|%
|OPERATING INCOME
|3,897
|6,513
|11,685
|(40)
|%
|(67)
|%
|OTHER EXPENSE:
|Other expense, net
|(346
|)
|(218
|)
|(284
|)
|59
|%
|22
|%
|Interest expense, net
|(1,811
|)
|(1,699
|)
|(2,316
|)
|7
|%
|(22)
|%
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|1,740
|4,596
|9,085
|(62)
|%
|(81)
|%
|INCOME TAX PROVISION
|1,419
|2,733
|2,792
|(48)
|%
|(49)
|%
|NET INCOME
|321
|1,863
|6,293
|(83)
|%
|(95)
|%
|Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|205
|1,186
|2,281
|(83)
|%
|(91)
|%
|NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|116
|$
|677
|$
|4,012
|(83)
|%
|(97)
|%
|NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS
|Basic
|$
|(0.24
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.24
|(700)
|%
|(200)
|%
|Diluted
|$
|(0.24
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.24
|(700)
|%
|(200)
|%
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|Basic
|20,134,760
|19,812,161
|19,659,908
|2
|%
|2
|%
|Diluted
|20,134,760
|19,816,281
|19,671,169
|2
|%
|2
|%
Reconciliation to net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share
|Three months ended
|Jun 30, 2025
|Mar 31, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders
|$
|116
|$
|677
|$
|4,012
|Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(4,900
|)
|81
|793
|Net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest
|$
|(4,784
|)
|$
|758
|$
|4,805
|DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
(unaudited)
|Six months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|Year-on-year
|NET SALES
|$
|314,777
|$
|338,048
|(7)
|%
|COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD
|236,847
|249,283
|(5)
|%
|Gross profit
|77,930
|88,765
|(12)
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|24.8
|%
|26.3
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|32,579
|31,603
|3
|%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|21,868
|23,722
|(8)
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|9,526
|10,599
|(10)
|%
|Strategic review expenses
|2,073
|4,189
|(51)
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|1,474
|279
|428
|%
|Total costs and expenses
|67,520
|70,392
|(4)
|%
|OPERATING INCOME
|10,410
|18,373
|(43)
|%
|OTHER EXPENSE:
|Other expense, net
|(564
|)
|(693
|)
|(19)
|%
|Interest expense, net
|(3,510
|)
|(4,633
|)
|(24)
|%
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|6,336
|13,047
|(51)
|%
|INCOME TAX PROVISION
|4,152
|4,435
|(6)
|%
|NET INCOME
|2,184
|8,612
|(75)
|%
|Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|1,391
|2,037
|(32)
|%
|NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|793
|$
|6,575
|(88)
|%
|NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS
|Basic
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|0.25
|(180)
|%
|Diluted
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|0.25
|(180)
|%
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|Basic
|19,861,073
|19,635,716
|1
|%
|Diluted
|19,861,073
|19,647,005
|1
|%
Reconciliation to net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share
|Six months ended
|Jun 30, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders
|$
|793
|$
|6,575
|Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(4,819
|)
|(1,514
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest
|$
|(4,026
|)
|$
|5,061
|DMC GLOBAL INC.
SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
|Arcadia
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2025
|Mar 31, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|61,980
|$
|65,580
|$
|69,748
|(5)
|%
|(11)
|%
|Gross profit
|16,250
|20,361
|23,157
|(20)
|%
|(30)
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|26.2
|%
|31.0
|%
|33.2
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|6,489
|7,459
|7,765
|(13)
|%
|(16)
|%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|4,290
|4,818
|4,116
|(11)
|%
|4
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|4,763
|4,763
|5,278
|—
|%
|(10)
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|192
|325
|279
|(41)
|%
|(31)
|%
|Operating income
|516
|2,996
|5,719
|(83)
|%
|(91)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|6,725
|9,327
|12,445
|(28)
|%
|(46)
|%
|Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(2,690
|)
|(3,731
|)
|(4,978
|)
|(28)
|%
|(46)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.
|$
|4,035
|$
|5,596
|$
|7,467
|(28)
|%
|(46)
|%
|Six months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|127,560
|$
|131,673
|(3)
|%
|Gross profit
|36,611
|39,970
|(8)
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|28.7
|%
|30.4
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|13,949
|15,421
|(10)
|%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|9,107
|8,584
|6
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|9,526
|10,555
|(10)
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|517
|279
|85
|%
|Operating income
|3,512
|5,131
|(32)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|16,052
|18,351
|(13)
|%
|Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(6,421
|)
|(7,340
|)
|(13)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.
|$
|9,631
|$
|11,011
|(13)
|%
|DynaEnergetics
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2025
|Mar 31, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|66,862
|$
|65,551
|$
|76,210
|2
|%
|(12)
|%
|Gross profit
|13,959
|12,811
|15,133
|9
|%
|(8)
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|20.9
|%
|19.5
|%
|19.9
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|3,028
|2,747
|3,011
|10
|%
|1
|%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|3,774
|4,476
|5,041
|(16)
|%
|(25)
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|—
|—
|29
|—
|%
|(100)
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|746
|—
|—
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Operating income
|6,411
|5,588
|7,052
|15
|%
|(9)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|8,979
|$
|7,379
|$
|8,752
|22
|%
|3
|%
|Six months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|132,413
|$
|154,332
|(14)
|%
|Gross profit
|26,770
|32,104
|(17)
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|20.2
|%
|20.8
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|5,775
|5,903
|(2)
|%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|8,250
|10,263
|(20)
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|—
|44
|(100)
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|746
|—
|100
|%
|Operating income
|11,999
|15,894
|(25)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|16,358
|$
|19,291
|(15)
|%
|NobelClad
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2025
|Mar 31, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|26,645
|$
|28,159
|$
|25,221
|(5)
|%
|6
|%
|Gross profit
|6,593
|8,097
|8,222
|(19)
|%
|(20)
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|24.7
|%
|28.8
|%
|32.6
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|852
|1,192
|1,023
|(29)
|%
|(17)
|%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|2,123
|2,283
|2,267
|(7)
|%
|(6)
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|211
|—
|—
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Operating income
|3,407
|4,622
|4,932
|(26)
|%
|(31)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|4,399
|$
|5,416
|$
|5,722
|(19)
|%
|(23)
|%
|Six months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|54,804
|$
|52,043
|5
|%
|Gross profit
|14,690
|16,866
|(13)
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|26.8
|%
|32.4
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|2,043
|2,096
|(3)
|%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|4,407
|4,738
|(7)
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|211
|—
|100
|%
|Operating income
|8,029
|10,032
|(20)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|9,815
|$
|11,602
|(15)
|%
|DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in Thousands)
|Change
|Jun 30, 2025
|Mar 31, 2025
|Dec 31, 2024
|Sequential
|Year-end
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|12,427
|$
|14,705
|$
|14,289
|(15)
|%
|(13)
|%
|Accounts receivable, net
|110,458
|114,470
|103,361
|(4)
|%
|7
|%
|Inventories
|144,557
|148,735
|152,580
|(3)
|%
|(5)
|%
|Prepaid expenses and other
|12,732
|18,999
|18,792
|(33)
|%
|(32)
|%
|Total current assets
|280,174
|296,909
|289,022
|(6)
|%
|(3)
|%
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|130,124
|128,955
|129,276
|1
|%
|1
|%
|Purchased intangible assets, net
|164,578
|169,341
|174,104
|(3)
|%
|(5)
|%
|Other long-term assets
|70,148
|75,435
|78,935
|(7)
|%
|(11)
|%
|Total assets
|$
|645,024
|$
|670,640
|$
|671,337
|(4)
|%
|(4)
|%
|LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Accounts payable
|$
|41,450
|$
|45,514
|$
|45,059
|(9)
|%
|(8)
|%
|Contract liabilities
|12,026
|18,538
|23,162
|(35)
|%
|(48)
|%
|Accrued income taxes
|10,377
|9,486
|7,574
|9
|%
|37
|%
|Current portion of long-term debt
|3,563
|2,500
|2,500
|43
|%
|43
|%
|Other current liabilities
|34,143
|35,725
|35,807
|(4)
|%
|(5)
|%
|Total current liabilities
|101,559
|111,763
|114,102
|(9)
|%
|(11)
|%
|Long-term debt
|55,112
|69,921
|68,318
|(21)
|%
|(19)
|%
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1,191
|728
|711
|64
|%
|68
|%
|Other long-term liabilities
|46,225
|47,225
|50,155
|(2)
|%
|(8)
|%
|Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|187,080
|187,080
|187,080
|—
|%
|—
|%
|Stockholders’ equity
|253,857
|253,923
|250,971
|—
|%
|1
|%
|Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders’ equity
|$
|645,024
|$
|670,640
|$
|671,337
|(4)
|%
|(4)
|%
|DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|Jun 30, 2025
|Mar 31, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|321
|$
|1,863
|$
|6,293
|$
|2,184
|$
|8,612
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
|Depreciation
|3,707
|3,660
|3,431
|7,367
|6,850
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|4,763
|4,763
|5,307
|9,526
|10,599
|Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
|231
|217
|217
|448
|407
|Stock-based compensation
|1,417
|1,599
|1,782
|3,016
|3,331
|Bad debt expense
|(10
|)
|706
|560
|696
|1,036
|Deferred income taxes
|392
|22
|(746
|)
|414
|(1,292
|)
|Asset impairments
|296
|—
|—
|296
|—
|Other
|433
|555
|197
|988
|(788
|)
|Change in working capital, net
|3,696
|(8,897
|)
|(14,698
|)
|(5,201
|)
|(12,972
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|15,246
|4,488
|2,343
|19,734
|15,783
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|—
|—
|—
|—
|3,000
|Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9,619
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(2,921
|)
|(3,779
|)
|(2,547
|)
|(6,700
|)
|(5,515
|)
|Proceeds from property, plant and equipment reimbursements
|1,362
|426
|—
|1,788
|—
|Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment
|6
|21
|100
|27
|100
|Proceeds from settlement of note receivable
|4,167
|—
|—
|4,167
|—
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|2,614
|(3,332
|)
|(2,447
|)
|(718
|)
|7,204
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Repayments on term loan
|(625
|)
|(625
|)
|(625
|)
|(1,250
|)
|(118,125
|)
|Borrowings on term loan
|—
|—
|—
|—
|50,000
|Borrowings on revolving loans
|38,359
|8,500
|6,700
|46,859
|77,150
|Repayments on revolving loans
|(51,512
|)
|(6,375
|)
|(10,075
|)
|(57,887
|)
|(40,525
|)
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|(650
|)
|—
|—
|(650
|)
|(2,735
|)
|Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interest holder
|(5,104
|)
|(1,151
|)
|(1,547
|)
|(6,255
|)
|(4,672
|)
|Net proceeds from issuance of common stock to employees and directors
|—
|—
|132
|—
|132
|Treasury stock purchases
|(79
|)
|(484
|)
|(16
|)
|(563
|)
|(952
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(19,611
|)
|(135
|)
|(5,431
|)
|(19,746
|)
|(39,727
|)
|EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH
|(527
|)
|(605
|)
|(342
|)
|(1,132
|)
|267
|NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(2,278
|)
|416
|(5,877
|)
|(1,862
|)
|(16,473
|)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period
|14,705
|14,289
|20,444
|14,289
|31,040
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period
|$
|12,427
|$
|14,705
|$
|14,567
|$
|12,427
|$
|14,567
|DMC GLOBAL INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST
DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
|DMC Global
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2025
|Mar 31, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net income
|321
|1,863
|6,293
|(83)
|%
|(95)
|%
|Interest expense, net
|1,811
|1,699
|2,316
|7
|%
|(22)
|%
|Income tax provision
|1,419
|2,733
|2,792
|(48)
|%
|(49)
|%
|Depreciation
|3,707
|3,660
|3,431
|1
|%
|8
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|4,763
|4,763
|5,307
|—
|%
|(10)
|%
|EBITDA
|12,021
|14,718
|20,139
|(18)
|%
|(40)
|%
|Stock-based compensation
|1,417
|1,563
|1,676
|(9)
|%
|(15)
|%
|Strategic review and related expenses
|775
|1,298
|2,020
|(40)
|%
|(62)
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|1,149
|325
|279
|254
|%
|312
|%
|Executive transition costs
|520
|—
|—
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Other expense, net
|346
|218
|284
|59
|%
|22
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|16,228
|$
|18,122
|$
|24,398
|(10)
|%
|(33)
|%
|Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(2,690
|)
|(3,731
|)
|(4,978
|)
|(28)
|%
|(46)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.
|$
|13,538
|$
|14,391
|$
|19,420
|(6)
|%
|(30)
|%
|Six months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|Year-on-year
|Net income
|$
|2,184
|$
|8,612
|(75)
|%
|Interest expense, net
|3,510
|4,633
|(24)
|%
|Income tax provision
|4,152
|4,435
|(6)
|%
|Depreciation
|7,367
|6,850
|8
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|9,526
|10,599
|(10)
|%
|EBITDA
|26,739
|35,129
|(24)
|%
|Stock-based compensation
|2,980
|3,153
|(5)
|%
|Strategic review expenses
|2,073
|4,189
|(51)
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|1,474
|279
|428
|%
|Executive transition costs
|520
|—
|100
|%
|Other expense, net
|564
|693
|(19)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|34,350
|$
|43,443
|(21)
|%
|Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(6,421
|)
|(7,340
|)
|(13)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.
|$
|27,929
|$
|36,103
|(23)
|%
|DMC GLOBAL INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST
DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
|Adjusted Net Income* and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
|*Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share
|Three months ended
June 30, 2025
|Amount
|Per Share (1)
|Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc.*
|$
|116
|$
|—
|Strategic review and related expenses, net of tax
|775
|0.04
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax
|1,062
|0.05
|Executive transition costs, net of tax
|520
|0.03
|As adjusted
|$
|2,473
|$
|0.12
(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 20,134,760
|Three months ended
March 31, 2025
|Amount
|Per Share (1)
|Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc.*
|$
|677
|$
|0.03
|Strategic review and related expenses, net of tax
|1,298
|0.07
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax
|195
|0.01
|As adjusted
|$
|2,170
|$
|0.11
(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,816,281
|Three months ended
June 30, 2024
|Amount
|Per Share (1)
|Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc.*
|$
|4,012
|$
|0.20
|Strategic review and related expenses, net of tax
|1,538
|0.08
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax
|125
|0.01
|As adjusted
|$
|5,675
|$
|0.29
(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,671,169
|Six months ended
June 30, 2025
|Amount
|Per Share (1)
|Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc.*
|$
|793
|$
|0.04
|Strategic review and related expenses, net of tax
|2,073
|0.10
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax
|1,257
|0.06
|Executive transition costs, net of tax
|520
|0.03
|As adjusted
|$
|4,643
|$
|0.23
(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,861,073
|Six months ended
June 30, 2024
|Amount
|Per Share (1)
|Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc.*
|$
|6,575
|$
|0.33
|Strategic review and related expenses, net of tax
|3,142
|0.16
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax
|125
|0.01
|As adjusted
|$
|9,842
|$
|0.50
(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,647,005
|DMC GLOBAL INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST
DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|Arcadia
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2025
|Mar 31, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Operating income, as reported
|$
|516
|$
|2,996
|$
|5,719
|(83)
|%
|(91)
|%
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation
|1,016
|1,006
|888
|1
|%
|14
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|4,763
|4,763
|5,278
|—
|%
|(10)
|%
|Stock-based compensation
|238
|237
|281
|—
|%
|(15)
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|192
|325
|279
|(41)
|%
|(31)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|6,725
|9,327
|12,445
|(28)
|%
|(46)
|%
|Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(2,690
|)
|(3,731
|)
|(4,978
|)
|(28)
|%
|(46)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.
|$
|4,035
|$
|5,596
|$
|7,467
|(28)
|%
|(46)
|%
|Six months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|Year-on-year
|Operating income, as reported
|$
|3,512
|$
|5,131
|(32)
|%
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation
|2,022
|1,763
|15
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|9,526
|10,555
|(10)
|%
|Stock-based compensation
|475
|623
|(24)
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|517
|279
|85
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|16,052
|18,351
|(13)
|%
|Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(6,421
|)
|$
|(7,340
|)
|(13)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.
|$
|9,631
|$
|11,011
|(13)
|%
|DynaEnergetics
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2025
|Mar 31, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Operating income, as reported
|$
|6,411
|$
|5,588
|$
|7,052
|15
|%
|(9)
|%
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation
|1,822
|1,791
|1,671
|2
|%
|9
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|—
|—
|29
|—
|%
|(100)
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|746
|—
|—
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|8,979
|$
|7,379
|$
|8,752
|22
|%
|3
|%
|Six months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|Year-on-year
|Operating income, as reported
|$
|11,999
|$
|15,894
|(25)
|%
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation
|3,613
|3,353
|8
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|—
|44
|(100)
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|746
|—
|100
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|16,358
|$
|19,291
|(15)
|%
|NobelClad
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2025
|Mar 31, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Operating income, as reported
|$
|3,407
|$
|4,622
|$
|4,932
|(26)
|%
|(31)
|%
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation
|781
|794
|790
|(2)
|%
|(1)
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|211
|—
|—
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|4,399
|$
|5,416
|$
|5,722
|(19)
|%
|(23)
|%
|Six months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2025
|Jun 30, 2024
|Year-on-year
|Operating income, as reported
|$
|8,029
|$
|10,032
|(20)
|%
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation
|1,575
|1,570
|—
|%
|Restructuring expenses and asset impairments
|211
|—
|100
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|9,815
|$
|11,602
|(15)
|%
