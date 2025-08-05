Delisting of Securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the American depositary shares of Secoo Holding Limited. Secoo Holding Limited’s security was suspended on April 26, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of PaxMedica, Inc. PaxMedica, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on May 2, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist ordinary shares of Etao International Co, Ltd. Etao International Co., Ltd.’s security was suspended on May 9, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist common stock, units, and warrants of Future Health ESG Corp. Future Health ESG Corp.’s securities were suspended on May 21, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock, warrants, and units of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. Aetherium Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on June 21, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist common stock and warrants of OpGen, Inc. OpGen, Inc.’s securities were suspended on August 20, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the American depositary shares and warrants of TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc. TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc’s securities were suspended on March 24, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock of Nxu, Inc. Nxu, Inc. ’s stock was suspended on April 10, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Ocean Biomedical, Inc. Ocean Biomedical, Inc.’s securities were suspended on April 24, 2025 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Baijiayun Group Ltd. Baijiayun Group Ltd’s security was suspended on May 15, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of iCoreConnect Inc. iCoreConnect Inc.’s common stock was suspended on May 22, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of LogicMark, Inc. LogicMark, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on June 2, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s security was suspended on June 3, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist common stock of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. Unity Biotechnology, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on July 9, 2025 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.