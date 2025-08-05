LifeMD Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

  • Total revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $62.2 million; adjusted EBITDA rose 223% to $7.1 million
  • Telehealth revenue increased 30% to $48.6 million; telehealth adjusted EBITDA rose 560% to $3.4 million
  • Generated more than $8 million of operating cash flow
  • Paid down $2.1 million of senior debt, exited the quarter with $36.2 million in cash and fully repaid all remaining senior debt subsequent to quarter-end
  • Enhanced and diversified virtual care platform with nationwide launch of behavioral health offering, upgraded LifeMD+ membership program and acquisition of women’s health practice

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Management Commentary

“The second quarter of 2025 was an extremely productive quarter for LifeMD and the evolution of our telehealth platform,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD. “Hundreds of thousands of patients now trust LifeMD to deliver affordable, accessible virtual care that meaningfully improves their health outcomes. Our platform is undergoing a transformational expansion, broadening our clinical scope into some of the most pressing and underserved areas of healthcare at a time when innovation is desperately needed. Technology-enabled virtual and in-home care platforms like ours are critical to closing this gap, and I believe we are exceptionally well positioned to transform the lives of millions of Americans in the years ahead.

“A key highlight of the second quarter was the diversification of our platform into high-need clinical areas. We launched a nationwide behavioral health offering that’s unique in its ability to support both synchronous and asynchronous care, and we acquired a virtual women’s health brand to accelerate our entry into this segment. In addition, we began scaling our enhanced LifeMD+ membership program, which highlights 24/7 urgent and primary care, and aggregates specialty care, prescription medications, in-home labs and wellness products and services that can help our customers manage their overall health,” Schreiber continued.

“Our long-term financial outlook remains strong and we continue to make significant strides in diversifying our offerings to optimize our position for growth and profitability,” said Marc Benathen, LifeMD’s Chief Financial Officer. “We exited the quarter with $36.2 million in cash and have now fully paid off all senior debt, significantly strengthening our balance sheet. Telehealth revenue grew 30% year-over-year and telehealth adjusted EBITDA increased 560%. WorkSimpli continued to perform well, with adjusted EBITDA increasing 119% versus the prior-year quarter. Due to some temporary challenges facing our Rex MD business—which are now largely resolved—we are revising our full-year 2025 guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA to reflect the full-year impact of these issues, while still anticipating strong year-over-year growth in both metrics.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

All comparisons are with the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP financial measures referenced below are defined and reconciled to GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

  • Total revenue increased 23% to $62.2 million, driven by a 30% increase in telehealth revenue.
  • The number of active telehealth subscribers increased 16% to approximately 297,000 at quarter-end.
  • Gross margin was 88% compared to 90% in the prior-year period due to revenue mix.
  • GAAP net loss was $2.9 million or ($0.06) per share compared to a net loss of $7.7 million or ($0.19) per share in the prior-year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $7.1 million compared to $2.2 million in the prior-year period.
  • Telehealth adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 million compared to $0.5 million in the prior-year period.
  • Cash totaled $36.2 million as of June 30, 2025 inclusive of paying down $2.1 million of senior debt during the quarter, an increase of $1.8 million from March 31, 2025.
  • Subsequent to quarter-end, all remaining senior debt was fully repaid from existing cash.

Second Quarter Key Performance Metrics

      
($ in 000s) Three Months Ended June 30, Y-o-Y
Key Performance Metrics  2025 2024 % Growth
Revenue     
Telehealth $48,564$37,432 30%
WorkSimpli $13,655$13,230 3%
Total Revenue $ 62,218 $ 50,662  23%
      
Active Subscribers     
Telehealth Active Subscribers  296,946 256,387 16%
WorkSimpli Active Subscribers  149,465 158,265 -6%
Total Active Subscribers   446,411   414,652  8%


Financial Guidance

For the third quarter of 2025, the Company expects:

  • Total revenue in the range of $61 million to $63 million, with telehealth revenue in the range of $48 million to $50 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $6 million to $7 million, with telehealth adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3 million to $4 million.

For the full year 2025, the Company expects:

  • Total revenue in the range of $250 million to $255 million, compared with previous guidance of $268 million to $275 million.
  • Telehealth revenue in the range of $195 million to $200 million, compared with $208 million to $213 million previously.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $27 million to $29 million, compared with $31 million to $33 million previously.
  • Telehealth adjusted EBITDA is now forecast to be in the range of $14 million to $16 million, down from $21 million previously.

About LifeMD

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a state-of-the-art affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Tables to Follow

LIFEMD, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
       
 June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 
 (Unaudited)    
ASSETS 
       
Current Assets      
Cash$36,228,305  $35,004,924  
Accounts receivable, net 7,330,129   8,217,813  
Product deposit 251,000   40,763  
Inventory, net 3,251,355   2,797,358  
Other current assets 1,964,974   2,672,231  
Total Current Assets 49,025,763   48,733,089  
       
Non-current Assets      
Equipment, net 2,050,318   1,479,184  
Right of use assets 5,822,907   6,400,596  
Capitalized software, net 14,837,946   13,816,501  
Intangible assets, net 1,827,768   2,030,656  
Total Non-current Assets 24,538,939   23,726,937  
       
Total Assets$73,564,702  $72,460,026  
       
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)     
       
Current Liabilities      
Accounts payable$24,292,870  $16,009,484  
Accrued expenses 14,946,499   20,811,764  
Current operating lease liabilities 541,981   508,537  
Current portion of long-term debt 11,960,784   8,444,444  
Deferred revenue 11,790,024   14,480,917  
Total Current Liabilities 63,532,158   60,255,146  
       
Long-term Liabilities      
Long-term debt, net 3,517,317   9,885,057  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 6,032,847   6,265,192  
Contingent consideration 100,000   100,000  
Total Liabilities 73,182,322   76,505,395  
       
Commitments and Contingencies      
Mezzanine Equity      
Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized
Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value, $0 per share as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024		 -   -  
Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)      
Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $25.55 per share as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 140   140  
Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 45,141,226 and 42,293,907 shares issued, 45,038,186 and 42,190,867 outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 451,412   422,939  
Additional paid-in capital 236,426,008   230,508,339  
Accumulated deficit (238,496,413)  (236,253,218) 
Treasury stock, 103,040 shares, at cost, as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (163,701)  (163,701) 
Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ Deficit (1,782,554)  (5,485,501) 
Non-controlling interest 2,164,934   1,440,132  
Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 382,380   (4,045,369) 
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)$73,564,702  $72,460,026  
       


       
LIFEMD, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 
(Unaudited) 
              
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024  
Revenues             
Telehealth revenue, net $48,563,672  $37,432,309  $101,020,153  $68,273,711  
WorkSimpli revenue, net  13,654,513   13,229,536   26,895,788   26,532,398  
Total revenues, net  62,218,185   50,661,845   127,915,941   94,806,109  
              
Cost of revenues             
Cost of telehealth revenue  6,838,703   4,553,843   14,975,164   8,748,438  
Cost of WorkSimpli revenue  592,201   471,072   1,099,456   876,654  
Total cost of revenues  7,430,904   5,024,915   16,074,620   9,625,092  
              
Gross profit  54,787,281   45,636,930   111,841,321   85,181,017  
Expenses              
Selling and marketing expenses  29,125,097   26,378,928   58,319,158   50,552,808  
General and administrative expenses  17,565,187   18,521,385   34,620,856   33,827,117  
Customer service expenses  3,230,735   2,733,418   6,302,229   4,581,459  
Other operating expenses  3,028,762   1,906,175   5,543,520   4,206,622  
Development costs  2,744,272   2,402,590   5,419,406   4,489,822  
Total expenses  55,694,053   51,942,496   110,205,169   97,657,828  
              
Operating (loss) income  (906,772)  (6,305,566)  1,636,152   (12,476,811) 
              
Other expenses             
Interest expense, net  (663,027)  (531,468)  (1,289,302)  (1,009,146) 
              
Net (loss) income before income taxes  (1,569,799)  (6,837,034)  346,850   (13,485,957) 
              
Income tax expense  -   -   -   -  
              
Net (loss) income  (1,569,799)  (6,837,034)  346,850   (13,485,957) 
              
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests  505,075   38,606   1,036,920   158,038  
              
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc.  (2,074,874)  (6,875,640)  (690,070)  (13,643,995) 
              
Preferred stock dividends  (776,562)  (776,562)  (1,553,125)  (1,553,125) 
              
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $(2,851,436) $(7,652,202) $(2,243,195) $(15,197,120) 
              
Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $(0.06) $(0.19) $(0.05) $(0.38) 
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $(0.06) $(0.19) $(0.05) $(0.38) 
              
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:             
Basic  44,401,531   41,296,042   43,772,151   40,269,139  
Diluted  44,401,531   41,296,042   43,772,151   40,269,139  
              


LIFEMD, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
(Unaudited)  
                
    Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 
    2025  2024  2025  2024  
                
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES               
Net (loss) income   $(1,569,799) $(6,837,034) $346,850  $(13,485,957) 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:               
Amortization of debt discount    100,444   100,444   200,888   200,888  
Amortization of capitalized software    2,377,484   1,937,708   4,627,520   3,725,112  
Amortization of intangibles    261,360   246,066   505,888   492,032  
Accretion of consideration payable    -   -   -   13,644  
Depreciation of fixed assets    184,256   104,451   346,822   170,366  
Noncash operating lease expense    281,956   184,588   577,689   391,397  
Stock compensation expense    2,094,614   4,191,176   4,643,142   6,735,606  
                
Changes in Assets and Liabilities               
Accounts receivable    2,862,645   (331,451)  887,684   (390,692) 
Product deposit    (59,160)  172,804   (210,237)  369,716  
Inventory    (283,658)  312,921   (453,997)  699,213  
Other current assets    262,226   (222,683)  707,257   (586,910) 
Operating lease liabilities    (94,004)  (130,846)  (198,901)  (334,790) 
Deferred revenue    (2,835,878)  1,958,902   (2,690,893)  6,333,061  
Accounts payable    8,613,842   2,656,697   8,283,386   3,966,874  
Accrued expenses    (3,556,881)  196,020   (5,865,264)  1,442,362  
Net cash provided by operating activities    8,639,447   4,539,763   11,707,834   9,741,922  
                
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES               
Cash paid for capitalized software costs    (2,903,838)  (2,488,039)  (5,648,965)  (4,502,712) 
Purchase of equipment    (795,745)  (642,053)  (917,956)  (817,645) 
Purchase of intangible assets    -   (1,936)  -   (1,936) 
Net cash used in investing activities    (3,699,583)  (3,132,028)  (6,566,921)  (5,322,293) 
                
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES               
Repayment of notes payable, net of prepayment penalty    -   (102,887)  -   (314,577) 
Repayment of debt instruments    (2,052,288)  -   (2,052,288)  -  
Cash proceeds from exercise of options    -   100,000   -   107,813  
Preferred stock dividends    (776,562)  (776,562)  (1,553,125)  (1,553,125) 
Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild    -   -   -   (31,250) 
Distributions to non-controlling interest    (276,119)  (36,000)  (312,119)  (72,000) 
Net cah used in financing activities    (3,104,969)  (815,449)  (3,917,532)  (1,863,139) 
                
Net increase in cash    1,834,895   592,286   1,223,381   2,556,490  
                
Cash at beginning of period    34,393,410   35,110,929   35,004,924   33,146,725  
                
Cash at end of period   $36,228,305  $35,703,215  $36,228,305  $35,703,215  
                
Cash paid for interest               
Cash paid during the period for interest   $625,818  $637,788  $1,219,568  $1,282,707  
                
Non-cash investing and financing activities:               
Cashless exercise of options   $501  $4,489  $1,062  $5,127  
Cashless exercise of warrants   $3,901  $3,620  $3,901  $16,305  
Stock issued for debt conversion   $1,000,000  $-  $1,000,000  $-  
Stock issued for asset acquisition   $303,000  $-  $303,000  $-  
Stock issued for noncontingent consideration payments   $-  $-  $-  $642,000  
Right of use asset   $-  $1,045,305  $-  $2,331,231  
Operating lease liabilities   $-  $1,045,305  $-  $2,331,231  
                

About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. Additionally, we report telehealth adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure to clarify the financial performance of our core telehealth business excluding WorkSimpli. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, extraordinary litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness expenses, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Telehealth and WorkSimpli adjusted EBITDA is defined as segment operating income or loss before depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, extraordinary litigation costs, insurance acceptance and Sarbanes-Oxley readiness expenses, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of segment operating income or loss to segment Adjusted EBITDA.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in our industry. Telehealth adjusted EBITDA is specifically relevant to LifeMD to provide shareholders a comparable measure of profitability for our core telehealth business without the impact of our majority owned, but separately managed non-core subsidiary, WorkSimpli. Adjusted EBITDA, telehealth adjusted EBITDA and WorkSimpli adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.

Reconciliation of Consolidated GAAP Net Loss to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA       
(in whole numbers, unaudited)         
   Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
    2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net loss attributable to common shareholders  $(2,851,436) $(7,652,202) $(2,243,195) $(15,197,120)
          
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)   562,583   431,024   1,088,414   808,258 
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense   2,823,100   2,288,225   5,480,230   4,401,154 
Amortization of debt discount   100,444   100,444   200,888   200,888 
Financing transactions expense   -   151,143   -   323,372 
Litigation costs (a)   486,462   495,784   739,659   678,331 
Severance costs   25,535   360,182   102,417   520,677 
Acquisitions expenses   1,806,277   -   2,014,777   - 
Insurance acceptance readiness   34,780   263,492   175,140   969,834 
Sarbanes Oxley readiness   -   23,220   -   183,128 
Foreign exchange loss   253,512   504,969   485,159   478,721 
Taxes   502,408   3,000   502,408   3,000 
Dividends   776,562   1,004,793   1,553,125   2,048,173 
Stock-based compensation expense   2,094,614   4,191,176   4,643,142   6,735,606 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   505,075   38,606   1,036,920   158,038 
          
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA  $7,119,915  $2,203,856  $15,779,084  $2,312,060 
          


Reconciliation of Telehealth GAAP Operating Loss to Telehealth Adjusted EBITDA      
(in whole numbers, unaudited)        
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Telehealth operating loss $(2,802,097) $(6,450,683) $(2,415,231) $(13,070,446)
         
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense  1,785,344   1,485,696   3,476,753   2,848,770 
Financing transactions expense  -   151,143   -   323,372 
Litigation costs (a)  486,462   495,784   739,659   678,331 
Severance costs  25,535   360,182   102,417   520,677 
Acquisitions expenses  1,806,277   -   2,014,777   - 
Insurance acceptance readiness  34,780   263,492   175,140   969,834 
Sarbanes Oxley readiness  -   23,220   -   183,128 
Stock-based compensation expense  2,094,614   4,191,176   4,643,142   6,735,606 
         
Telehealth Adjusted EBITDA $3,430,914  $520,010  $8,736,657  $(810,728)
         
(a) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, the Company included costs related to a class action complaint alleging, inter alia, unauthorized disclosure of certain information of class members to third parties (the Marden v. LifeMD, Inc. case), as disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, filed on August 5, 2025, and a heavily negotiated executive separation agreement.
         


Reconciliation of WorkSimpli GAAP Operating Income to WorkSimpli Adjusted EBITDA     
(in whole numbers, unaudited)        
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
   2025  2024  2025  2024
WorkSimpli operating income $1,895,325 $145,116 $4,051,383 $593,635
         
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense  1,037,756  802,529  2,003,477  1,552,384
Foreign exchange loss  253,512  504,969  485,159  478,721
Distributions  -  228,231  -  495,048
Taxes  502,408  3,000  502,408  3,000
         
WorkSimpli Adjusted EBITDA $3,689,001 $1,683,845 $7,042,427 $3,122,788
         

