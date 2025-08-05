Sportsman’s Warehouse Appoints Jennifer Fall Jung as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (“Sportsman’s Warehouse” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWH) announced today the appointment of Jennifer Fall Jung as the Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company, effective August 18, 2025. Ms. Fall Jung will succeed Jeff White, who will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary until August 18, 2025, and then serve in a consulting role to assist with the transition until September 9, 2025.

“I’m pleased to welcome Jennifer as the new Chief Financial Officer of Sportsman’s Warehouse. Jennifer is a proven leader with deep experience in the specialty retail industry and a track record of driving strategic growth in direct-to-consumer businesses. Her leadership will be instrumental in executing the Company’s long-term financial and strategic plans,” said Paul Stone, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sportsman’s Warehouse. “I also want to thank Jeff for his many years of service at Sportsman’s and the leadership he provided during his tenure as Chief Financial Officer.”

Ms. Fall Jung has over 25 years of experience in the consumer goods industry. From June 2023 to April 2025, she served as the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc., a formerly publicly traded company that sells luxury wines. From August 2019 to February 2023, Ms. Fall Jung served as Chief Financial Officer of Funko, Inc., a publicly traded consumer goods company focused on licensed collectibles, accessories and apparel. Prior to that role, Ms. Fall Jung held a variety of roles at The Gap, Inc. From January 2017 to March 2018, Ms. Fall Jung served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations at The Gap, Inc. From November 2012 to January 2017, she served as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Old Navy Global Stores and Online, a division of The Gap, Inc. and Head of International of Old Navy Global.

