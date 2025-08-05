EverQuote to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 28th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Date: Monday, August 11th, 2025

Location: Virtual

Presentation: 11:35 a.m. ET Webcast: The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote’s investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com .

Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference

Date: Tuesday, August 12th, 2025

Location: Boston, MA

Presentation: 11:00 a.m. ET Webcast: The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote’s investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com .

7th Annual Needham FinTech & Digital Transformation 1x1 Conference

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Location: Virtual

B. Riley Consumer & TMT Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Location: New York, NY

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online marketplace for insurance shopping, connecting consumers with insurance provider customers, which includes both carriers and agents. Our vision is to be the leading growth partner for property and casualty, or P&C, insurance providers. Our results-driven marketplace, powered by our proprietary data and technology platform, is improving the way insurance providers attract and connect with consumers shopping for insurance.

For more information, visit https://investors.everquote.com and follow on LinkedIn .

Investor Relations Contact

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

(415) 269-2645