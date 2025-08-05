Inspired Entertainment Names Aimee Remey as Vice President of Investor Relations

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, announces Aimee Remey has been named Vice President, Investor Relations, effective immediately.

This strategic hire comes as Inspired builds on strong business momentum and continues to expand its global presence, particularly in high-growth digital gaming markets. Remey, an industry veteran with more than two decades of experience, joins the company full time after having previously served as an external consultant. She will report directly to President and CEO Brooks Pierce.

“As we scale our business and deepen engagement with the investment community, we are pleased to bring Aimee into this key role,” said Pierce. “Her deep understanding of our company, strong relationships across the financial community, and prior experience working with our team make her uniquely qualified to lead our investor relations strategy going forward.”

Remey most recently served as Vice President, US Investor Relations at Entain Group, a global leader in sports betting and gaming, and held investor relations and corporate communications roles at Scientific Games, a global games company. She began her career in gaming equity research at Jefferies Group and was named one of Global Gaming Business magazine’s “25 People to Watch.”

“I’m excited to return to Inspired,” said Remey. “Having worked with the company previously, I’ve seen first-hand the strength of the leadership team and the clarity of its strategy. I’ve had the opportunity to work with both Lorne Weil and Brooks Pierce at multiple organizations, and I trust their judgement, vision, and commitment to driving long-term shareholder value.”

Remey holds a bachelor’s degree in business economics from Providence College.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired’s website at www.inseinc.com.

