Ntelcare Launches AI-Powered Radar System to Help Prevent Falls in Senior Care

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ntelcare has announced the nationwide rollout of its privacy-first, radar-powered monitoring platform for senior living and post-acute care facilities. The AI-driven system delivers real-time insights into bed-exit behavior, a clinically established early indicator of fall risk, and quietly alerts care teams before a crisis occurs.

AI-powered radar monitors bed-exit behavior in real time to help prevent senior falls, without compromising privacy.

Unlike traditional alarms or wearables, Ntelcare’s platform uses 4D radar imaging and machine learning to detect subtle posture shifts and movement patterns. The system operates in the background, with no cameras, audio, or resident-facing devices. When a resident sits at the edge of the bed unusually long or begins to rise at an uncommon hour, a discreet alert is sent, giving staff time to intervene.

“We’re not just sensing movement, we’re sensing moments that matter,” said Apurv Mishra, Chief Scientist at Ntelcare. “Unassisted bed exits, especially at night, are strongly correlated with falls, disorientation, and even elopement. Our system recognizes those early cues and helps caregivers act with foresight, not just urgency.”

Why Bed Exits Matter

Clinical research highlights the connection between bed exits and injuries in eldercare:

Over 80% of falls in memory care and assisted living occur during unwitnessed nighttime transitions.

Residents with dementia or nocturia are especially vulnerable during early-morning hours.

The first 2–3 minutes after a bed exit pose the highest fall risk due to confusion and loss of balance.

Traditional tools like pressure mats often produce false alarms and delayed detection. Ntelcare’s radar-based approach offers real-time sensing and behavioral baselining while maintaining resident privacy.

“We didn’t build a better alarm; we built something that understands context,” said Avijit Tripathy, Senior Product Manager. “A resident sitting up at 2:00 a.m. isn’t just a movement, it’s a signal. And acting on it reduces falls and gives staff confidence.”

Building Trust in Monitoring

Pilot deployments in assisted living and memory care settings have shown measurable impact:

Reduced false alarms have restored staff trust in alerts

Residents sleep better without intrusive monitoring

Administrators gain visibility into missed check-ins and room-level risks

“This is the kind of quiet infrastructure senior care has long needed,” said Steve Keys, CEO of Ntelcare. “Fall prevention is more than clinical; it’s emotional. Every timely intervention protects dignity and reduces liability.”

With patents pending, Ntelcare is scaling its technology across care networks nationwide.

About NtelCare

NtelCare is an AI-first senior care platform designed to transform elderly care facilities from reactive to proactive. Its multimodal alerting system combines contactless 4D radar sensors with real-time predictive analytics to prevent health incidents and optimize care workflows. NtelCare empowers facilities with 24/7 visibility, reduced emergency events, and smarter, safer environments for aging with dignity. Learn more at ntelcare.com .



