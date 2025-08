OR Royalties Declares Third Quarter 2025 Dividend

MONTREAL, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OR Royalties Inc. (the “Company” or “OR Royalties”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved a third quarter 2025 dividend of US$0.055 per common share. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2025. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

For shareholders residing in Canada, the Canadian dollar equivalent will be determined based on the daily rate published by the Bank of Canada on September 30, 2025.

The Company also wishes to remind its shareholders that it has implemented a dividend reinvestment plan (the “Plan”). Shareholders who are residents of Canada and the United States may elect to participate in the Plan in connection with the dividend to be paid on October 15, 2025 to shareholders on record as of September 30, 2025. More details are available on the Company’s website at https://orroyalties.com/dividends/drip/.

As a result of the shareholder-approved corporate name change in May of this year, a new CUSIP number was assigned to the Company. Consequently, non-registered beneficial shareholders may have to re-register to continue to participate in the DRIP, and should contact their financial advisor, broker, investment dealer, bank or other financial institution that holds their common shares to inquire about the implication of the CUSIP number change and any actions that may required to continue to participate in the DRIP.

Non-registered beneficial shareholders who wish to participate in the Plan should contact their financial advisor, broker, investment dealer, bank or other financial institution that holds their common shares to inquire about the applicable enrolment deadline and to request enrolment in the Plan. For more information on how to enroll or any other inquiries, contact our transfer agent at 1-800-387-0825 (toll-free in Canada) or shareholderinquiries@tmx.com.

Participation in the Plan does not relieve shareholders of any liability for taxes that may be payable in respect of dividends that are reinvested in common shares under the Plan. Shareholders should consult their tax advisors concerning the tax implications of their participation in the Plan having regard to their particular circumstances.

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction.

About OR Royalties Inc.

OR Royalties is a precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on Tier-1 mining jurisdictions defined as Canada, the United States, and Australia. OR Royalties commenced activities in June 2014 with a single producing asset, and today holds a portfolio of over 195 royalties, streams and similar interests. OR Royalties’ portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, the 3-5% net smelter return royalty on Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.’s Canadian Malartic Complex, one of the world’s largest gold mines.

OR Royalties’ head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact OR Royalties Inc. Grant Moenting

Vice President, Capital Markets

Tel: (514) 940-0670 x116

Cell: (365) 275-1954

Email: gmoenting@ORroyalties.com Heather Taylor

Vice President, Sustainability and Communications

Tel: (514) 940-0670 x105

Email: htaylor@ORroyalties.com



