BRBR ALERT: Investigation Launched into BellRing Brands, Inc., Attorneys Encourage Investors and Potential Witnesses to Contact RGRD Law

THE COMPANY: BellRing Brands is a consumer packaged goods holding company offering ready-to-drink (“RTD”) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, protein powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands.

THE REVELATION: On May 6, 2025, BellRing Brands during its second quarter of 2025 earnings call revealed that certain customers were now choosing to “optimize” their inventories by lowering “their weeks of supply on hand,” which would slow sales growth in the third quarter to “low-single-digits.” On this news, the price of BellRing Brands fell by nearly 19%.

Then, on August 4, 2025, BellRing Brands further disclosed that the company’s net earnings for the third quarter of 2025 had fallen more than 71% compared to the prior year period. BellRing Brands also disclosed that gross profit and adjusted gross profit were impacted by net input cost inflation and increased promotional activity. On this news, the price of BellRing Brands fell by more than 32%.

