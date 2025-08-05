Ferroglobe Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Withdrawing guidance due to elevated macro uncertainty and limited visibility
  • Ongoing EU safeguard investigation expected to reduce import-driven price pressure
  • U.S. antidumping duties positively impacting the ferrosilicon market
  • Reported adjusted EBITDA of $21.6 million
  • Total cash of $135.5 million, net cash of $10.3 million
  • Repurchased 600,434 shares during the second quarter
  • Declared dividend of $0.014 per share payable on September 29        
  • Added to the Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes on June 30        

LONDON, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except EPS) Q2 2025 Q1 2025 %
Q/Q		 Q2 2024 %
Y/Y		 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 %
Y/Y
                         
Sales $386.9  $307.2   25.9% $451.0   (14.2)% $694.0  $842.9  (17.7)%
Net (loss) profit attributable to the parent $(10.5) $(66.5)  84.3% $34.9   130.0% $(76.9) $32.9  (334.2)%
Adj. EBITDA $21.6  $(26.8)  180.4% $57.7   (62.7)% $(5.2) $83.5  (106.3)%
Adjusted diluted EPS $(0.08) $(0.20)  (61.9)% $0.13   (159.6)% $(0.28) $0.13  (307.1)%
Operating cash flow $15.6  $19.4   (19.4)% $2.0   678.3% $35.0  $200.1  (82.5)%
Capital expenditures1 $15.6  $14.3   9.0% $21.9   (28.7)% $29.9  $40.1  (25.4)%
Free cash flow2 $0.0  $5.1   (99.7)% $(19.9)  (100.1)% $5.1  $160.0  (96.8)%

(1)  Cash outflows for capital expenditures
(2)  Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures

Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “While the second quarter was marked by significant external challenges, including aggressive silicon metal imports into Europe from China and broader geopolitical uncertainty, we remain focused on managing what we can control. We are encouraged by the early benefits that we are seeing from U.S. trade actions, and we believe upcoming decisions in both the U.S. and the EU could provide meaningful support for fair competition and improved pricing. As we look ahead to 2026, we expect these tailwinds, along with disciplined execution and prudent capital allocation, to position Ferroglobe for stronger performance and long-term value creation for our shareholders,” concluded Dr. Levi.

Consolidated Sales

In the second quarter of 2025, Ferroglobe reported sales of $386.9 million, an increase of 25.9% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 14.2% from the comparable prior year period. This increase compared to the prior quarter was primarily attributable to higher sales volumes across our portfolio products and higher pricing in silicon metal and manganese-based alloys, partially offset by lower pricing in silicon-based alloys. Sales of silicon metal, silicon-based alloys and manganese-based alloys increased by $25.5 million, $20.8 million and $31.7 million, respectively, compared with the prior quarter.

Product Category Highlights

Silicon Metal

($,000) Q2 2025 Q1 2025 % Q/Q Q2 2024 % Y/Y YTD 2025 YTD 2024 % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:  44,610   36,308  22.9%  62,872  (29.0)%  80,918   116,055  (30.3)%
Average selling price ($/MT):  2,916   2,881  1.2%  3,244  (10.1)%  2,900   3,203  (9.5)%
                      
Silicon Metal Revenue  130,083   104,603  24.4%  203,957  (36.2)%  234,662   371,724  (36.9)%
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA  6,521   (15,447) 142.2%  34,584  (81.1)%  (8,926)  50,655  (117.6)%
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Margin  5.0%  (14.8)%    17.0%    (3.8)%  13.6%  
                           

Silicon metal revenue in the second quarter was $130.1 million, an increase of 24.4% over the prior quarter. The average selling price increased by 1.2%, and shipments increased by 22.9% due to higher volumes mainly in EMEA, compared to the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon metal increased to $6.5 million for the second quarter, compared with $(15.5) million for the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin rose due to higher fixed cost absorption, resulting from increased production volumes.

Silicon-Based Alloys

($,000) Q2 2025 Q1 2025 % Q/Q Q2 2024 % Y/Y YTD 2025 YTD 2024 % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:  53,048   42,864  23.8%  46,953  13.0%  95,913   98,124  (2.3)%
Average selling price ($/MT):  2,105   2,120  (0.7)%  2,241  (6.1)%  2,112   2,213  (4.6)%
                      
Silicon-based Alloys Revenue  111,666   90,872  22.9%  105,222  6.1%  202,568   217,148  (6.7)%
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA  7,158   2,414  196.5%  10,199  (29.8)%  9,572   24,611  (61.1)%
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin  6.4%  2.7%    9.7%    4.7%  11.3%  
                           

Silicon-based alloy revenue in the second quarter was $111.7 million, an increase of 22.9% over the prior quarter. The average selling price decreased by (0.7)% and shipments increased by 23.8% compared to the prior quarter. Volumes increased due to higher demand in the U.S. and EMEA. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon-based alloys increased to $7.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 196.5% compared with $2.4 million for the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased driven by improved fixed cost absorption resulting from a significant increase in production volumes.

Manganese-Based Alloys

($,000) Q2 2025 Q1 2025 % Q/Q Q2 2024 % Y/Y YTD 2025 YTD 2024 % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:  88,188   67,229  31.2%  81,464  8.3%  155,417   143,784  8.1%
Average selling price ($/MT):  1,204   1,108  8.7%  1,204  0.0%  1,162   1,144  1.6%
                      
Manganese-based Alloys Revenue  106,178   74,490  42.5%  98,083  8.3%  180,595   164,489  9.8%
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA  16,794   (5,574) 401.3%  13,832  21.4%  11,220   19,352  (42.0)%
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin  15.8%  (7.5)%    14.1%    6.2%  11.8%  
                           

Manganese-based alloy revenue in the second quarter was $106.2 million, an increase of 42.5% over the prior quarter. The average selling price increased by 8.7% and shipments increased by 31.2% compared to the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio increased to $16.8 million for the second quarter, compared with $(5.6) million in the prior quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased, driven by the restart of our French assets, which yielded higher volumes and improved fixed cost absorption.

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $253.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $238.3 million in the prior quarter, an increase of 6.2%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 65.5% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 77.6% in the first quarter. The decrease in costs as a percentage of sales was driven by increased sales volumes and favorable pricing dynamics, which enhanced the absorption of fixed production costs and contributed to improved operating leverage.

Net (Loss) Profit Attributable to the Parent

In the second quarter of 2025, net loss attributable to the parent was $(10.5) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to the parent of $(66.5) million, or $(0.36) per diluted share in the prior quarter. This improvement is primarily attributable to increased shipments of our main products as described above. The Company reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $(0.08) for the second quarter, compared with adjusted earnings per share of $(0.20) in the prior quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was $21.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $(26.8) million for the prior quarter. The improvement was largely due to higher volumes and realized prices.

Total Cash, Adjusted Gross Debt and Working Capital

($ in millions) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 $ % June 30, 2024 $%
Y/Y
                        
Total Cash1 $135.5  $129.6   5.9   4.6% $144.5   (9.0) (6.2)%
Adjusted Gross Debt2 $125.2  $110.4   14.8   13.5% $80.7   44.5  55.1%
Net Cash $10.3  $19.2   (8.9)  (46.2)% $63.7   (53.4) 83.8%
Total Working Capital3 $440.8  $435.7   5.1   1.2% $499.1   (58.3) (11.7)%

(1)  Total cash is comprised of restricted cash and cash and cash equivalents
(2)  Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on our factoring program and the impact of leasing standard IFRS16
(3)  Total working capital is comprised of inventories, trade receivables and other receivables minus trade and other payables        

Total cash was $135.5 million as of June 30, 2025, up $5.9 million from $129.6 million as of March 31, 2025. Adjusted gross debt increased by $14.8 million to $125.2 million, resulting in net cash of $10.3 million as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $8.9 million over the prior quarter.

During the second quarter, cash flows from operating activities were $15.6 million, and net cash used in investing activities was $18.6 million. Cash provided from financing activities was $3.5 million as a result of cash proceeds from financing facilities and liabilities in the U.S., South Africa, France, Norway and Spain of $38.1 million, partially offset by net cash payment of promissory notes of $3.1 million, lease payments of $3.2 million, dividend payments of $2.6 million, interest payments of $2.9 million, share repurchases of $2.0 million and repayment of other financing liabilities of $20.8 million

Total working capital was $440.8 million as of June 30, 2025, up from $435.7 million on March 31, 2025. The $5.1 million increase in working capital balance during the quarter was due to increases of $11.1 million in inventories and $44.1 million increase in trade receivables and other receivables of, offset by a $50.1 million increase in trade and other payables.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We delivered a strong sequential rebound in adjusted EBITDA, driven by volume growth and margin expansion across our portfolio of products. Despite persistent market volatility and regulatory uncertainty, we maintained a solid cash position of $135.5 million and ended the quarter in a net cash position for the sixth consecutive quarter. We continue to prioritize disciplined capital allocation, balancing investments with shareholder returns. As we move into the second half of the year, we remain focused on operational efficiency, working capital optimization, and maintaining a strong liquidity profile.”

Capital Returns

During the second quarter, Ferroglobe repurchased 600,434 shares at an average price of $3.31 per share and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $ 0.014 per share on June 26, 2025. Our next cash dividend of $0.014 per share will be paid on September 29, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 22, 2025.

Conference Call

Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 8:30 AM, Eastern Time on August 6, 2025. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast.

To join via phone:
Conference call participants should pre-register using this link
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI76a327a79962400a8669dbeffc854d7a

Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

To join via webcast:
A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wd5snyo8

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese- based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “should”,“forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

This document may contain summarized, non-audited or non-IFRS financial information. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, working capital as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin, working capital,adjusted net profit, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted gross debt and net cash/(debt), are non-IFRS financial metrics that management uses in its decision making. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important and useful to investors because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Alex Rotonen, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig
Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs
Email:   corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com

 
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
                
   For the Three Months Ended  For the Three Months Ended  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025  June 30, 2024  June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
Sales $386,862  $307,179  $451,048  $694,041  $842,902 
Raw materials and energy consumption for production  (253,212)  (238,341)  (262,015)  (491,553)  (521,304)
Other operating income  26,893   9,072   27,448   35,965   38,284 
Staff costs  (68,797)  (70,450)  (67,220)  (139,247)  (137,739)
Other operating expense  (64,535)  (47,290)  (86,071)  (111,825)  (138,419)
Depreciation and amortization  (18,301)  (17,520)  (18,875)  (35,821)  (37,544)
Impairment gain (loss)     268      268    
Other (loss) gain  (172)  1,405   238   1,233   934 
Operating profit (loss)  8,738   (55,677)  44,553   (46,939)  47,114 
Finance income  970   873   16,471   1,843   39,000 
Finance costs  (4,970)  (4,555)  (21,786)  (9,525)  (51,984)
Financial derivatives gain  200         200    
Exchange differences  (19,659)  (6,914)  3,591   (26,573)  4,974 
(Loss) profit before tax  (14,721)  (66,273)  42,829   (80,994)  39,104 
Income tax benefit (expense)  3,787   (625)  (8,481)  3,162   (7,326)
Total (loss) profit for the period  (10,934)  (66,898)  34,348   (77,832)  31,778 
                
(Loss) profit attributable to the parent $(10,451) $(66,482) $34,880  $(76,933) $32,856 
(Loss) attributable to non-controlling interest  (483)  (416)  (532)  (899)  (1,078)
                
EBITDA $7,380  $(45,071) $67,019  $(37,691) $89,632 
Adjusted EBITDA $21,562  $(26,803) $57,739  $(5,241) $83,542 
                
                
Weighted average number of shares outstanding               
Basic and diluted  188,142   187,008   189,298   188,583   189,237 
                
Loss per ordinary share               
Basic and diluted $(0.06) $(0.36) $0.18  $(0.41) $0.17 
                     


 
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
             
  As of June 30,
 As of March 31,
 As of December 31,
  2025
 2025
 2024
ASSETS
Non-current assets            
Goodwill $14,219  $14,219  $14,219 
Intangible assets  195,631   178,583   103,095 
Property, plant and equipment  519,165   495,285   487,196 
Other financial assets  27,519   25,375   19,744 
Deferred tax assets  9,290   7,997   6,580 
Receivables from related parties  1,758   1,622   1,558 
Other non-current assets  21,346   23,019   22,451 
Total non-current assets  788,928   746,100   654,843 
Current assets            
Inventories  325,960   314,843   347,139 
Trade receivables  221,070   200,526   188,816 
Other receivables  119,848   96,308   83,103 
Receivables from related parties         
Current income tax assets  8,475   5,191   7,692 
Other financial assets  12,530   8,564   5,569 
Other current assets  48,529   39,385   52,014 
Restricted cash and cash equivalents  197   300   298 
Cash and cash equivalents  135,350   129,281   132,973 
Total current assets  871,959   794,398   817,604 
Total assets $1,660,887  $1,540,498  $1,472,447 
             
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity $812,639  $780,568  $834,245 
Non-current liabilities            
Deferred income  57,589   71,764   8,014 
Provisions  29,310   26,390   24,384 
Provision for pensions  30,570   28,383   27,618 
Bank borrowings  45,941   32,299   13,911 
Lease liabilities  64,858   59,766   56,585 
Other financial liabilities  28,651   29,487   25,688 
Other non-current liabilities  14,033   14,279   13,759 
Deferred tax liabilities  18,507   18,834   19,629 
Total non-current liabilities  289,459   281,202   189,588 
Current liabilities            
Provisions  121,527   91,416   83,132 
Provision for pensions  177   168   168 
Bank borrowings  83,166   56,214   43,251 
Lease liabilities  13,704   12,572   12,867 
Debt instruments  12,368   14,311   10,135 
Other financial liabilities  7,720   27,168   48,117 
Payables to related parties  3,978   3,074   2,664 
Trade and other payables  226,077   176,017   158,251 
Current income tax liabilities  27   10,337   10,623 
Other current liabilities  90,045   87,451   79,406 
Total current liabilities  558,789   478,728   448,614 
Total equity and liabilities $1,660,887  $1,540,498  $1,472,447 
             


 
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
                
  For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
Cash flows from operating activities:               
(Loss) profit for the period $(10,934) $(66,898) $34,348  $(77,832) $31,778 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:               
Income tax expense (benefit)  (3,787)  625   8,481   (3,162)  7,326 
Depreciation and amortization  18,301   17,520   18,875   35,821   37,544 
Finance income  (970)  (873)  (16,472)  (1,843)  (39,000)
Finance costs  4,970   4,555   21,787   9,525   51,984 
Exchange differences  19,659   6,914   (3,591)  26,573   (4,974)
Impairment (gain) loss     (268)     (268)   
Share-based compensation  692   1,296   913   1,988   1,841 
Other (gain) loss  (28)  (1,405)  (238)  (1,433)  (934)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities               
Decrease (increase) in inventories  139   28,357   (36,696)  28,496   (17,685)
(Increase) decrease in trade receivables  (9,420)  (7,206)  (38,413)  (16,626)  6,302 
(Increase) decrease in other receivables  (15,984)  (9,573)  44,395   (25,557)   
(Increase) decrease in energy receivable  (440)  25,165      24,725    
Increase in trade payables  39,308   13,186   17,387   52,494   15,462 
Other changes in operating assets and liabilities  (13,817)  7,537   (40,014)  (6,280)  114,582 
Income taxes received (paid)  (12,076)  440   (8,756)  (11,636)  (4,176)
Net cash provided by operating activities:  15,613   19,372   2,006   34,985   200,050 
Cash flows from investing activities:               
Interest and finance income received  973   872   600   1,845   1,341 
Payments due to investments:               
Intangible assets  (163)  (557)  (735)  (720)  (1,319)
Property, plant and equipment  (15,435)  (13,750)  (21,132)  (29,185)  (38,773)
Other financial assets  (4,000)  (11,119)  (3,000)  (15,119)  (3,000)
Disposals:               
Property, plant and equipment     1,559      1,559   (935)
Net cash used in investing activities  (18,625)  (22,995)  (24,267)  (41,620)  (41,751)
Cash flows from financing activities:               
Dividends paid  (2,611)  (2,613)  (2,443)  (5,224)  (4,881)
Payment for debt and equity issuance costs  (4)  (95)     (99)   
Repayment of debt instruments  (9,170)  (10,361)     (19,531)  (147,624)
Proceeds from debt issuance  6,036   14,380      20,416    
Increase (decrease) in bank borrowings:               
Borrowings  157,498   106,033   145,962   263,531   240,573 
Payments  (121,010)  (77,176)  (130,772)  (198,186)  (213,784)
Payments for lease liabilities  (3,174)  (3,098)  (2,883)  (6,272)  (5,856)
(Payments) proceeds from other financing liabilities  (20,802)  (22,651)     (43,453)   
Other proceeds (payments) from financing activities  1,581      (289)  1,581   (481)
Payments to acquire own shares  (1,988)  (2,703)     (4,691)   
Interest paid  (2,905)  (4,531)  (2,574)  (7,436)  (17,208)
Net cash provided (used) in financing activities  3,451   (2,815)  7,001   636   (149,261)
Total net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  439   (6,438)  (15,260)  (5,999)  9,038 
Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents  129,581   133,271   159,768   133,271   137,649 
Foreign exchange gains (losses) on cash and cash equivalents  5,527   2,748   (21)  8,275   (2,200)
Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $135,547  $129,581  $144,487  $135,547  $144,487 
Restricted cash and cash equivalents  197   300   301   197   301 
Cash and cash equivalents  135,350   129,281   144,186   135,350   144,186 
Ending balance of restricted cash and cash and cash equivalents $135,547  $129,581  $144,487  $135,547  $144,487 
                     

Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

  Q2´25 Q1´25 Q2´24 YTD´25 YTD´24
(Loss) profit attributable to the parent $(10,451) $(66,482) $34,880  $(76,933) $32,856 
(Loss) attributable to non-controlling interest  (483)  (416)  (532)  (899)  (1,078)
Income tax (benefit) expense  (3,787)  625   8,481   (3,162)  7,326 
Finance income  (970)  (873)  (16,471)  (1,843)  (39,000)
Finance costs  4,970   4,555   21,786   9,525   51,984 
Financial derivatives (gain)  (200)        (200)   
Depreciation and amortization charges  18,301   17,520   18,875   35,821   37,544 
EBITDA  7,380   (45,071)  67,019   (37,691)  89,632 
Exchange differences  19,659   6,914   (3,591)  26,573   (4,974)
Impairment (gain)     (268)     (268)   
Restructuring and termination costs  (1,285)     (4,540)  (1,285)  (4,540)
New strategy implementation     682   1,012   682   2,373 
Subactivity        109      1,051 
PPA Energy  (1,384)  2,768   (2,270)  1,384    
Fines inventory adjustment  (2,808)  8,172      5,364    
Adjusted EBITDA $21,562  $(26,803) $57,739  $(5,241) $83,542 
                     

Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

  Q2´25 Q1´25 Q2´24 YTD´25 YTD´24
(Loss) profit attributable to the parent $(10,451) $(66,482) $34,880  $(76,933) $32,856 
Tax rate adjustment  188   21,481   (4,997)  18,706   (4,980)
Impairment (gain)     (184)     (196)   
Restructuring and termination costs  (938)     (3,111)  (938)  (3,111)
New strategy implementation     467   694   498   1,626 
Subactivity        75      720 
PPA Energy  (1,010)  1,897   (1,556)  1,010    
Fines inventory adjustment  (2,050)  5,600      3,916    
Adjusted (loss) profit attributable to the parent $(14,262) $(37,220) $25,984  $(53,936) $27,111 
                     

Adjusted diluted profit per share:

  Q2´25 Q1´25 Q2´24 YTD´25 YTD´24
Diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share $(0.06) $(0.36) $0.18  $(0.41) $0.17 
Tax rate adjustment  0.00   0.11   (0.03)  0.10   (0.03)
Impairment (gain)     (0.00)     (0.00)   
Restructuring and termination costs  (0.00)     (0.02)  (0.00)  (0.02)
New strategy implementation     0.00   0.00   0.00   0.01 
Subactivity        0.00      0.00 
PPA Energy  (0.01)  0.01   (0.01)  0.01    
Fines inventory adjustment  (0.01)  0.03      0.02    
Adjusted diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share $(0.08) $(0.20) $0.13  $(0.28) $0.13 
                     

