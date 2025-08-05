Confluent, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Confluent, Inc. ("Confluent" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CFLT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On July 30, 2025, Confluent issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 and held a corresponding earnings call. During the call, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer stated that consumption growth had been affected by ongoing optimization efforts, with month-over-month trends lagging behind those of the same period in previous years. The CFO also noted that an AI-native customer had initiated a broad shift toward self-management of internal data platforms, resulting in reduced usage of Confluent Cloud services.

Following this news, Confluent’s stock price declined by $8.68 per share, or approximately 32.86%, closing at $17.73 per share on July 31, 2025.

