Insperity, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses​

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Insperity, Inc. (“Insperity” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NSP) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Insperity investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: info@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On August 1, 2025, Insperity issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Among other disclosures, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.26, which fell short of analyst expectations and represented a 70% decline compared to the same period in the prior year. Insperity attributed the disappointing results to higher-than-anticipated benefits costs, citing increased pharmacy expenses and a greater frequency of large insurance claims. The company also revised its full-year earnings guidance downward.

Following this announcement, Insperity’s stock price declined by $14.51 per share, or approximately 24.35%, closing at $45.07 per share on August 1, 2025.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bars

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising