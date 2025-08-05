Strategic Renewal Launches Coaching Program That Reverses Declining Prayer Habits Among Pastors

Denver, CO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic Renewal, a nonprofit ministry, announced today that its Praying Leader coaching program is reversing a nationwide decline in pastoral confidence around leading prayer. A recent survey conducted by the organization found that 67% of pastors do not view prayer as central to their ministry—despite 64% expressing a deep conviction about calling their congregations to pray. Facilitated by a group of multi-denominational pastors, the program has helped shift this trend: 93% of participants in Strategic Renewal’s online coaching cohorts now report feeling empowered in both their personal prayer lives and their ability to lead prayer within their churches.



“When you change the way a person prays, you change the way they live and do ministry.” – Daniel Henderson, Global Director of The 6:4 Fellowship and Founder of Strategic Renewal





Prayer Snapshot

For twenty-five years, Strategic Renewal has operated from the conviction that pastoral burn-out and moral failure comes from misplaced priorities in living out the mission to which God has called them. Acts 6:4 cites a church leader's primary responsibilities as devoting themselves to “prayer and the ministry of the Word,” yet, many churches seem to have relegated prayer to moments of transition or simply to-do lists for God. The ministries of Strategic Renewal have taught thousands of people to seek God’s face through Scripture-fed, Spirit-led, Worship-based prayer, and it's beginning to change the landscape of the western church.

Through coaching cohorts called The Praying Leader, pastors learn to use the pattern of The Lord’s Prayer as a filter to powerfully pray any passage of scripture back to God, through worship-based prayer! Those who have engaged in this discipleship on prayer, feel equipped and confident to lead prayer gatherings, and to focus on their church having a culture of prayer, rather than just being a church that prays. Additionally, 85% of these pastors see this type of prayer as a primary factor in moving their people toward increasingly bold evangelism.

About Strategic Renewal



Strategic Renewal is a ministry to, for and within the local church that returns our focus to scripture-fed, Spirit-led, worship-based prayer. It’s for pastors called in Acts 6:4 to devote themselves to prayer and the word, and it’s for disciples called in Acts 6:3 to be of good standing, full of the Spirit and wisdom and appointed to empower their pastors by carrying out the ministry of the church.

