Albany International Corp. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

​LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Albany International Corp. ("Albany" or "the Company") (NYSE: AIN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On July 30, 2025, Albany issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Among other disclosures, the Company reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.57, missing consensus estimates by $0.16. Albany’s President and Chief Executive Officer acknowledged that the financial results “lagged our expectations,” attributing the shortfall to “certain timing and operational issues.”

Following this announcement, Albany’s stock price declined $16.77 per share, or approximately 23.63%, closing at $54.19 per share on July 31, 2025.

