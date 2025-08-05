Virtual Latinos and RingPlan Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Communication Efficiency and Customer Engagement

San Diego, California, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Latinos, the leading remote staffing solution connecting top Latin American professionals with businesses in the United States is proud to announce a strategic partnership with RingPlan, a company specialized in providing secure and fully-integrated communication systems —particularly in industries such as healthcare, legal services, and beyond.

This powerful cooperation aligns Virtual Latinos’ expert remote staffing solutions with RingPlan’s cloud communication technology to boost operational efficiency, increase brand recognition, and support secure and scalable communication, allowing clients to seamlessly integrate experienced Virtual Assistants into their operations, driving faster response times and improved customer engagement.

The synergy will help companies streamline processes, maintain regulatory compliance, and focus on growth—all while reducing costs and improving service speed and productivity through culturally aligned remote teams. This collaboration is especially impactful for businesses needing secure communication and personalized client service.

“This partnership is a milestone in our mission to change one million lives,” said Jaime Nacach, founder and CEO of Virtual Latinos. “Our alliance with RingPlan allows us to connect that human element with smart technology, creating an ecosystem where remote professionals can thrive, and companies can serve their clients with greater efficiency and a people-first mindset.”

Courtney Bobbitt, Sr. Director of Strategic Accounts at RingPlan, added, “The partnership between RingPlan and Virtual Latinos is a strategic collaboration aimed at significantly increasing brand awareness and customer engagement for both organizations.”

By merging secure digital infrastructure with human expertise, RingPlan and Virtual Latinos are empowering businesses, not only to operate more efficiently, but also to foster inclusive, cross-cultural teams that elevate client experiences and drive innovation with purpose.

About Virtual Latinos

Virtual Latinos is a premier recruitment agency connecting U.S. and Canadian businesses with top 1% Latin American Virtual Assistants. All professionals are pre-vetted, bilingual, and trained to support diverse business functions across marketing, administration, customer service, real estate and more. The company emphasizes cultural alignment, affordability, and long-term success for both clients and assistants. Learn more at www.virtuallatinos.com

Media Contact:

Teresa Siqueira

PR Manager

teresa.siqueira@virtuallatinos.com

About RingPlan

RingPlan is a leading UCaaS provider specializing in secure, cloud-based communication platforms that unify voice, video, messaging, and fax. Focused on industries such as healthcare, legal, and financial services, RingPlan delivers customizable, compliant, and reliable communication tools supported by a robust engineering team. With a mission to connect teams and elevate operational flow, RingPlan empowers businesses of all sizes. Learn more at www.ringplan.com

Media Contact:

Courtney Bobbitt

Sr. Director Strategic Accounts

858 746 7346

cbobbitt@ringplan.com

