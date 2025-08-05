XIFR INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds XPLR Infrastructure, LP f/k/a NextEra Energy Partners, LP Investors of Looming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP notifies investors of the September 8, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired XPLR Infrastructure, LP f/k/a NextEra Energy Partners, LP (“XPLR” or the “Company”) (NYSE:XIFR) securities during the period from September 27, 2023 and January 27, 2025 (“the Class Period”).

On January 28, 2025, XPLR announced that it would suspend cash distributions to common unitholders entirely and essentially abandon its yieldco model. In a press release, XPLR revealed a strategic repositioning and stated that the Company was moving from a business model that focused almost entirely on raising new capital to acquire assets while distributing substantially all of its excess cash flows to unitholders to a model in which XPLR Infrastructure utilizes retained operating cash flows to fund attractive investments. In addition, XPLR announced that the Company’s CEO and CFO had both resigned and been replaced. On this news, the price of XPLR’s common units declined by $5.31, or approximately 33.6%, from $15.80 per unit on January 27, 2025 to close at $10.49 per unit on January 29, 2025.

The lawsuit alleges that XPLR made materially false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company’s: (i) struggle to maintain its operations as a yieldco; (ii) financing arrangements which were made while downplaying the attendant risks; (iii) inability to resolve those financings before their maturity date without risking unitholder dilution, and (iv) plan to halt cash distributions to investors and redirect funds to resolve those financings.

