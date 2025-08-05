3D Systems Corporation Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; August 12, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises 3D Systems Corporation ("3D Systems" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDD) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between August 13, 2024 and May 12, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). 3D Systems investors have until August 12, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: 3D Systems provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions.

According to the class action lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts, including that:

(i) 3D Systems understated the impact of weakened customer spending on its business and overstated its ability to withstand challenging market conditions; and

(ii) changes to the milestone criteria in its partnership with United Therapeutics Corporation were expected to negatively affect revenue from the company’s Regenerative Medicine Program.

The lawsuit alleges that on March 26, 2025, 3D Systems reported its Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results, disclosing:

A Q4 non-GAAP loss of $0.19 per share, missing consensus by $0.08;



Q4 revenue of $111 million, down 3.4% year-over-year and below expectations by $4.17 million;



Full-year revenue of $440.1 million, a 10% decline year-over-year due to lower hardware sales and macroeconomic headwinds; and



A $9 million Q4 revenue reduction tied to revised accounting estimates for the Regenerative Medicine Program, following a shift to preclinical human decedent testing.





Following the announcement, 3D Systems’ stock declined nearly 21%, according to the Complaint.

Then, on May 12, 2025, 3D Systems announced Q1 2025 results, revealing:

Revenue of $94.5 million, an 8% year-over-year decline and short of the $99.5 million consensus estimate;



A net loss of $37 million (or $0.28 per share), more than double the $16 million loss in Q1 2024;



An adjusted loss of $0.21 per share, worse than the expected $0.14 loss; and



A negative adjusted EBITDA of $23.9 million, compared to a $20.1 million loss in Q1 2024.





The company attributed the poor performance in part to declining material sales due to inventory issues in the dental segment of its Healthcare Solutions division. It also withdrew its full-year 2025 guidance, citing ongoing softness in customer capital spending and broader macroeconomic uncertainty.

On this news, 3D Systems’ stock fell more than 26%, according to the Complaint.

