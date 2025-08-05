Praxis Precision Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Fireside Chat

BOSTON, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines , Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that CEO Marcio Souza will be participating a virtual fireside chat hosted by Piper Sandler senior research analyst Yasmin Rahini on August 7, 2025 at 11:00amEST.

The event will be webcast live and the registration link can be found here.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across epilepsy and movement disorders, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter/X.