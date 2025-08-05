Crompton Brothers Automotive Expands Repair Services in Burnay with Community Focus

Burnaby, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crompton Brothers Automotive, a family-owned auto repair shop in Burnaby, is expanding its full-service offerings while keeping a strong emphasis on engaging with the community. Having over 50 years of service under their belt, they are focused on providing reliable and high-quality auto repairs.

Since starting out in 1971, Crompton Brothers Automotive has been known for being honest, focusing on customer needs, and offering comprehensive vehicle care. This expansion reinforces their core values as they continue to be a trusted partner in automotive maintenance and repair for Burnaby and surrounding areas.

A representative from Crompton Brothers Automotive said, "Continuing to provide exceptional service and being an integral part of the Burnaby community is our priority. We believe that honesty and transparency are key, and that means not only delivering excellent service but also educating our customers about their vehicles."

The shop specializes in an array of services that accommodate various car brands, including European models like BMW, Mercedes, and Volvo. With skilled technicians and advanced diagnostic tools, they tackle everything from engine diagnostics, brake repairs, to auto detailing. This wide range of services ensures that customers can get all their car care needs met under one roof. To explore these services in detail or to schedule an appointment, visit Crompton Brothers Automotive online to discover why they continue to lead in automotive excellence.

The business prioritizes professionalism and top-notch customer service, which shines through in customer experiences. One happy customer, TP, shared how Crompton Brothers Automotive efficiently serviced their vehicle just in time for a family road trip, stating, "The team at Crompton is nothing short of amazing. Our family was planning a road trip and we needed to have our F-150 serviced. I showed up on a Friday afternoon, and the incredibly friendly and accommodating Tammy at the front desk managed to get me in for the following Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, I had a comprehensive detailed report (with pictures) of the inspection they had already completed. Tammy called me and walked me through what they were recommending to get done now and what could wait. She quoted me a price and the work was completed by noon on Tuesday. The owner, Riaz, made a point of coming to meet my wife and I when we dropped the truck off, and when we picked it up. This kind of customer service is a rarity these days. Derek is also a Great guy who is incredibly personable. I cannot say enough about the team at Crompton. It's safe to say we will be lifetime customers. If you're looking for a a great shop with integrity, look no further than Crompton. Highly recommend! 5 stars across the board."

Another customer, TW, admired the team's dedication to clear and thorough communication during repairs. "I had a great service by the wonderful team at Crompton Brothers Automotive and will be bringing my car for regular servicing going forward. The recent service I received on June 30th was my first time and I wasn't used to the process. They were very patient with my questions and I particularly appreciate the report provided with photos, the phone call they provide to explain the report and the informed pricing provided before approving for repairs. I feel I am very well informed of my car's condition and the rationale for recommended repairs. Highly recommend!"

Besides mechanical services, Crompton Brothers is deeply involved in community-oriented projects, supporting eco-friendly practices and proper handling of hazardous materials to lessen their environmental footprint. Their approach not only helps with precise repairs but also aligns with the company's promise to maintain sustainable practices.

They also offer a Lifetime BG Protection Plan®, providing extra reassurance by covering critical vehicle systems—a sign of their commitment to safeguarding customer interests and vehicle investments over the long term.

Founded in 1971, Crompton Brothers Automotive is a full-service, locally owned auto repair shop in Burnaby, British Columbia. They specialize in diagnostics, maintenance, and repairs for all makes and models—including Volvos—and are known for quality work, honest advice, and a dedication to customer satisfaction. Read Our Reviews to see why they are a trusted choice in the community.

Crompton Brothers Automotive is also committed to enhancing their staff's skills through ongoing training. Their technicians regularly update their knowledge to keep up with modern advancements, ensuring the shop can effectively service both traditional and modern vehicles, whether they run on gas, are hybrids, or are fully electric.

Investing in staff and technology helps Crompton Brothers Automotive maintain their high standards of service and fulfill their mission of transparency and excellence. "It's important to keep up with the latest in automotive technology to serve our customers better," noted their representative.

Customers are encouraged to check out Crompton Brothers Automotive's wide range of services on their website and book appointments for any automotive needs. The website provides a user-friendly experience for setting up appointments, reviewing services, and Lean More about the work done at the shop.

To connect with Crompton Brothers Automotive and experience their renowned service firsthand, prospective clients can reach out through the online and contact details provided.

https://youtu.be/G7w2fmrr0WQ?si=YRTVBejGn4fYxC_b

Crompton Brothers Automotive

Riaz Noorani

: (604) 540-0304

info@cromptonbrothers

7797 Edmonds St, Burnaby, BC V3N 1B8