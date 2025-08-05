Administrator Loeffler Leads Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Poland

Washington, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, President Donald J. Trump announced that U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Kelly Loeffler will lead a Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Poland to attend the inauguration of Polish President-Elect Karol Nawrocki. In addition to attending the inaugural ceremonies, the Delegation will meet with key senior counterparts to reinforce the United States’ steadfast commitment to advancing joint security priorities and expanding economic opportunity.

“It is an honor to lead the U.S. Delegation to Poland on behalf of President Donald J. Trump for the inauguration of President-Elect Karol Nawrocki,” said Administrator Loeffler. “This occasion celebrates Poland’s commitment to freedom and independence while reinforcing the strong bilateral partnership of our two nations. I look forward to deepening America’s strategic alliance with the Republic of Poland and to affirming our shared commitment to economic prosperity and national security.”

This visit is Administrator Loeffler’s second trip as part of a Presidential Delegation. In 2019, President Trump designated Administrator Loeffler to the U.S. Presidential Delegation to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

