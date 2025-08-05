Nxera Launches Broad Proprietary Pipeline Targeting Obesity and Chronic Weight Management

Pipeline led by a new proprietary oral small molecule GLP-1 agonist and six additional innovative programs targeting the GIP, Amylin and Apelin receptors, aiming to transform treatment landscape

Designed to address emerging areas of patient need, including long-term weight management, co-morbid metabolic disorders, and muscle preservation during weight loss

Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 6 August 2025 – Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. (“Nxera”; TSE: 4565) a technology-powered biopharmaceutical company, today announces the launch of a broad new pipeline strategically focused on advancing next-generation therapies for obesity and associated metabolic disorders.

Independent to the productive drug discovery collaborations with Pfizer and Eli Lilly, Nxera has established, expanded and accelerated drug discovery efforts of its own proprietary pipeline across a broad range of validated GPCR targets in these major disorders.

Chris Cargill, President and CEO of Nxera, commented: “Nxera scientists were among the pioneers in elucidating the structure of the GLP-1 receptor and other key receptors being targeted, giving us a clear advantage in developing potentially best-in-class next generation drug candidates. For the past 12 months, Nxera scientists have been advancing a broad metabolic disease pipeline to capitalize independently on our differentiated science. Today, we reveal the addition of these programs to our discovery portfolio, and are confident in achieving significant progress over the mid-term, delivering clear value for shareholders and patients in the rapidly expanding obesity market, projected to exceed US$100 billion annually in global sales.”

Central to Nxera’s pipeline is its new, wholly owned oral small molecule GLP-1 agonist program, focussed on differentiated chemistry, which is distinct, independent and developed separately from Pfizer’s PF-06954522, allowing Nxera full control to drive rapid progress.

Complementing this program, Nxera is simultaneously accelerating the advancement of an additional six established GPCR-targeted programs focused on obesity and chronic weight management:

Three small molecule agonist programs (GIP, Apelin, Amylin)

One small molecule antagonist program (GIP)

Two long-acting programs (targets undisclosed)

Nxera's pipeline leverages its proprietary NxWave™ GPCR-focused structure-based design platform to rapidly identify unique, highly differentiated lead molecules with novel chemistry. This process utilizes Nxera’s NxHit proprietary small molecule libraries and NxStaR proteins for DNA encoded library (DEL) screening, distinguishing these candidates from others currently in discovery and clinical development globally.

Nxera’s focused approach is designed to deliver highly effective therapies addressing critical patient needs:

Long-term weight maintenance: Convenient, scalable oral therapies for sustained weight loss.

Convenient, scalable oral therapies for sustained weight loss. Targeting key obesity-related co-morbidities: Enhanced outcomes in cardiovascular, renal, and liver diseases, with new therapeutic indications emerging continuously.

Enhanced outcomes in cardiovascular, renal, and liver diseases, with new therapeutic indications emerging continuously. Reducing side effects and broadening out to difficult to treat populations: Targeted treatments for elderly, post-menopausal, and sarcopenic populations.

Backed by an expert team with deep experience in GPCR drug discovery, Nxera is strategically positioned to be a leader in developing the next generation of best-in-class obesity and metabolic therapies.

Nxera maintains its strong commitment to other key therapeutic areas including neurology, gastroenterology, and immunology, continuing to leverage the NxWave™ platform's proven capabilities in these domains.

Separately, Nxera notes that Pfizer yesterday discontinued development of its Phase 1 candidate PF-06954522, a separate small molecule GLP-1 agonist, which was discovered under a strategic drug discovery collaboration with Nxera. This discontinuation by Pfizer was due to a portfolio decision and not because of any adverse safety findings. Nxera intends to enter discussions with Pfizer regarding potential opportunities to advance GLP-1 molecules discovered by Pfizer under the collaboration.

Nxera will announce its earnings results and present operational highlights for Q2 2025 on Friday, 8 August 2025.

–END–

About Nxera Pharma

Nxera Pharma is a technology powered biopharma company in pursuit of new specialty medicines to improve the lives of patients with unmet needs in Japan and globally.

We have built an agile, new-generation commercial business in Japan to develop and commercialize innovative medicines, including several launched products, to address this high value, large and growing market and those in the broader APAC region.

Behind that, and powered by our unique NxWave™ discovery platform, we are advancing an extensive pipeline of over 30 active programs from discovery through to late clinical stage internally and in partnership with leading pharma and biotech companies. This pipeline of potentially first- and best-in-class candidates is focused on addressing major unmet needs in some of the fastest-growing areas of medicine across obesity and metabolic disorders, neurology/neuropsychiatry and immunology and inflammation.

Nxera employs approximately 400 talented people at key locations in Tokyo and Osaka (Japan), London and Cambridge (UK), Basel (Switzerland) and Seoul (South Korea) and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565).

For more information, please visit www.nxera.life

LinkedIn: @NxeraPharma | X: @NxeraPharma | YouTube: @NxeraPharma

Enquiries:

Nxera – Media and Investor Relations

Shinya Tsuzuki, VP, Head of Investor Relations

Shinichiro Nishishita, VP Investor Relations, Head of Regulatory Disclosures

Maya Bennison, Communications Manager

+81 (0)3 5962 5718 | +44 (0)1223 949390 |IR@Nxera.life

MEDiSTRAVA (for International Media)

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, Erica Hollingsworth

+44 (0)203 928 6900 | Nxera@medistrava.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the discovery, development, and commercialization of products. Various risks may cause Nxera Pharma Group’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements, including: adverse results in clinical development programs; failure to obtain patent protection for inventions; commercial limitations imposed by patents owned or controlled by third parties; dependence upon strategic alliance partners to develop and commercialize products and services; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals to market products and services resulting from development efforts; the requirement for substantial funding to conduct research and development and to expand commercialization activities; and product initiatives by competitors. As a result of these factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.