Avilom Advances Toward Mainnet with AI-Driven Blockchain Innovations

Dubai, United Arab Emirates , Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avilom, the first self-evolving Layer 1 blockchain protocol driven by artificial intelligence, has reached a critical development milestone with the completion of its Alpha testnet architecture and the release of new tools for developers. By embedding AI at every layer—from consensus to governance—Avilom is redefining what’s possible in decentralized infrastructure.
Following months of engineering, research, and community collaboration, the Avilom protocol has introduced key components of its network, including the NeuroProof™ Consensus, predictive fee optimization, zk-AI privacy layer, and adaptive on-chain oracles. These innovations are designed to solve problems like outdated data feeds, unpredictable gas costs, and inflexible governance models that plague traditional blockchains.
The Avilom testnet allows developers and node operators to experiment with advanced tooling, simulate AI-staked validator models, and deploy smart contracts using the latest Avilom SDK. In this early phase, the platform is also validating its zk-AI proof system—allowing complex AI computations to be verified on-chain without exposing sensitive datasets.
"With AI at the core, Avilom isn’t just a blockchain—it’s a learning system," said a spokesperson for the Avilom team. "This progress brings us closer to a decentralized future where protocols evolve based on performance, not politics."
What’s New in the Testnet Phase
- Real-time AI-staked consensus using the NeuroProof framework
- Dynamic oracle feeds driven by on-chain machine learning
- zk-AI privacy engine for secure off-chain model verification
- Reinforcement-learning fee optimizer to reduce congestion and volatility
- Developer toolkit for contract deployment and validator simulation
Next Milestones
- Q4 2025: Beta testnet and ecosystem onboarding
- Q1 2026: Cross-chain neural bridge testing and documentation expansion
- Q3 2026: Launch of DAO governance framework and privacy toolkit
- Q1 2027: Mainnet launch with full protocol stack and validator staking
About Avilom
Avilom is a self-evolving blockchain infrastructure that integrates artificial intelligence across its core layers. With real-time adaptation, privacy-enhancing protocols, and predictive automation, Avilom supports the next generation of decentralized applications, cross-chain systems, and privacy-aware AI computation.