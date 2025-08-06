Avilom Advances Toward Mainnet with AI-Driven Blockchain Innovations

Dubai, United Arab Emirates , Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avilom, the first self-evolving Layer 1 blockchain protocol driven by artificial intelligence, has reached a critical development milestone with the completion of its Alpha testnet architecture and the release of new tools for developers. By embedding AI at every layer—from consensus to governance—Avilom is redefining what’s possible in decentralized infrastructure.

Following months of engineering, research, and community collaboration, the Avilom protocol has introduced key components of its network, including the NeuroProof™ Consensus, predictive fee optimization, zk-AI privacy layer, and adaptive on-chain oracles. These innovations are designed to solve problems like outdated data feeds, unpredictable gas costs, and inflexible governance models that plague traditional blockchains.

The Avilom testnet allows developers and node operators to experiment with advanced tooling, simulate AI-staked validator models, and deploy smart contracts using the latest Avilom SDK. In this early phase, the platform is also validating its zk-AI proof system—allowing complex AI computations to be verified on-chain without exposing sensitive datasets.

"With AI at the core, Avilom isn’t just a blockchain—it’s a learning system," said a spokesperson for the Avilom team. "This progress brings us closer to a decentralized future where protocols evolve based on performance, not politics."

What’s New in the Testnet Phase

Real-time AI-staked consensus using the NeuroProof framework

Dynamic oracle feeds driven by on-chain machine learning

zk-AI privacy engine for secure off-chain model verification

Reinforcement-learning fee optimizer to reduce congestion and volatility

Developer toolkit for contract deployment and validator simulation

Next Milestones

Q4 2025: Beta testnet and ecosystem onboarding

Q1 2026: Cross-chain neural bridge testing and documentation expansion

Q3 2026: Launch of DAO governance framework and privacy toolkit

Q1 2027: Mainnet launch with full protocol stack and validator staking

About Avilom

Avilom is a self-evolving blockchain infrastructure that integrates artificial intelligence across its core layers. With real-time adaptation, privacy-enhancing protocols, and predictive automation, Avilom supports the next generation of decentralized applications, cross-chain systems, and privacy-aware AI computation.



