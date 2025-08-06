Nonwoven Fabrics Market worth $72.21 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nonwoven Fabrics Market is anticipated to grow from USD 54.73 billion in 2025 to USD 72.21 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The nonwoven fabric market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the escalating demand for sanitary, reliable, and high-performance materials across various sectors, including automotive, filtration, medical, and hygiene. Nonwoven materials are characterized by their lightweight composition, superior absorbency, breathability, and cost-effectiveness, making them ideally suited for protective and disposable applications. Their effectiveness, zero maintenance requirements, and consistent quality address the evolving needs of both consumers and industry professionals. These factors contribute to the success of nonwovens as a preferred alternative for manufacturers seeking high-performance, long-lasting, and contamination-free solutions, ranging from automotive insulation to surgical masks. The increasing emphasis on sustainability is catalyzing the advancement of biodegradable and eco-friendly nonwoven fabrics, fundamentally transforming product manufacturing across the hygiene, medical, and packaging sectors. These sustainable nonwovens are produced from materials such as polylactic acid (PLA), bamboo fibers, and other natural or recycled resources. They deliver superior durability, lightweight characteristics, and skin compatibility while significantly minimizing environmental impact. The biodegradable wipes and packaging solutions market has gained considerable traction in daily applications. Leading companies, including Freudenberg Group and Suominen Corporation, are at the forefront of providing sustainable nonwovens that align with global objectives for waste reduction and the promotion of a circular economy.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=101727296

Browse in-depth TOC on “Nonwoven Fabrics Market”

383 - Market Data Tables

57 – Figures

320 - Pages

List of Key Players in Nonwoven Fabrics Market:

Berry Global Inc. (US) Freudenberg Group (Germany) Ahlstrom (Finland) Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (US) Fitesa S.A. and Affiliates (Brazil) DuPont (US) Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) Alkegen (US) Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd (Israel) Zhejiang Kingsafe Hygiene Material Technology Co.,Ltd (China) Suominen Corporation (Finland) Johns Manville (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Nonwoven Fabrics Market:

Drivers: Surging demand in hygiene and medical applications Restraint: Regulatory pressures restricting use of plastic-based nonwovens Opportunity: Growing demand for advanced filtration in air and water purification applications Challenge: Requirement for high investments in recycling technology

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=101727296

Key Findings of the Study:

Dry laid segment accounted for second-largest share of nonwoven fabric market in 2024 Building & construction segment accounted for second-largest share of nonwoven fabrics market in 2024 North America held second-largest share of nonwoven fabrics market in 2024

By technology, the spunbond segment holds the largest market share due to its efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and versatility across various applications. Spunbond technology facilitates the continuous production of consistent, durable, and lightweight fabrics, making it ideal for use in hygienic products, medical and healthcare supplies, agricultural coverings, and packaging solutions. The spunbond process is characterized by rapid production capabilities, minimal waste generation, and the adaptability to integrate biodegradable polymers. As demand for disposable and sustainable nonwoven products continues to rise, manufacturers are increasingly investing in upgraded spunbond production lines, utilizing bio-based raw materials, and developing multi-layer structures to enhance performance.

Based on end-use industry, hygiene is currently the fastest-growing segment in the market, driven by an escalating demand for high-absorbency, skin-friendly, and disposable materials essential to the hygiene industry. Nonwoven fabrics are particularly well-suited for applications in this sector, including baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, adult incontinence solutions, and personal wipes. Their attributes, such as breathability, softness, and superior fluid management capabilities, make them ideal for these products. Nonwoven fabrics deliver the necessary comfort and performance and adhere to stringent hygiene and safety standards.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=101727296

In 2024, North America emerged as the second-largest market for nonwoven fabrics, driven primarily by robust demand from the healthcare, hygiene, and automotive sectors. The region boasts a well-established manufacturing infrastructure and leads in technological advancements in nonwoven production. Furthermore, it adheres to stringent regulatory standards that promote the creation of high-performance and sustainable nonwoven products. North America offers multiple entry points for businesses, underpinned by ongoing investments in product development and capacity expansion from key players in the nonwoven industry. The heightened consumer focus on hygiene—exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic—has catalyzed increased investment and adoption of single-use, disposable nonwovens across various applications.

The US market for nonwoven fabrics is experiencing steady growth, driven by strong demand across the hygiene, medical, filtration, and automotive industries. Key factors contributing to this expansion include advancements in nonwoven technology, a preference for lightweight and high-performance materials, and an increased reliance on disposable and contamination-free products. The presence of leading manufacturers and a well-established industrial base further drives this market. Additionally, high investments in healthcare infrastructure and bioproducts production are facilitating broader acceptance of nonwoven fabrics across diverse applications.

The use of automation and the Internet of Things (IoT) presents substantial growth prospects for the nonwoven fabrics market by enhancing efficiency, precision, and sustainability across various sectors. Modern nonwoven production systems are evolving into more intelligent frameworks, characterized by real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, significantly decreasing reliance on continuous human oversight. IoT sensors and AI-driven tools facilitate the early detection of issues such as material defects, machine deterioration, and production inefficiencies, enabling prompt interventions and minimizing downtime. Manufacturers can capitalize on these advancements by providing digitally integrated nonwoven solutions, particularly for critical applications, including medical products, filtration systems, and hygiene products.

Berry Global Inc. (US) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative, environmentally friendly packaging solutions and engineered materials, serving a range of markets, including the healthcare, hygiene, food and beverage, beauty and personal care, construction, filtration, homecare, and specialty sectors. The company’s operations are divided into four reporting segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Flexibles, and Health, Hygiene & Specialties

Freudenberg Group (Germany) is a worldwide technology company committed to providing intelligent solutions that drive customer success and foster sustainable development in various industries. The group provides a broad portfolio of products, including seals and nonwovens, consumer products, lubricants, and IT services. The company’s operations are structured into several business segments: Seals and Vibration Control Technology, Technical Textiles and Filtration, Cleaning Technologies and Products, and Specialties, each supported by specialist business groups.

Browse Adjacent Markets Yarns, Fabric and Textile Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports: