Microsoft Highlights Gieni AI as Vertical AI Reference at Build 2025





Photo Courtesy of: Orderfox

ZURICH, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orderfox Schweiz AG announced that its market intelligence platform, Gieni AI, was featured as a reference case for vertical AI integration at Microsoft Build 2025. The platform was selected to demonstrate Microsoft’s new Model Context Protocol (MCP), which allows AI agents to access and interact with other agents and software tools in real time.

Gieni AI is among the first vertical AI agents that offer a MCP Connector on the Microsoft Marketplace for Copilot Studio. It delivers market, competition, and risk intelligence that will be directly in Microsoft 365 tools such as Teams, Outlook, Excel, and Word. The integration allows users to generate contextual, real-time insights without switching between applications.

“By integrating Gieni AI with Microsoft Copilot, we're empowering businesses to make smarter, faster decisions directly within their daily workflows, turning data into a competitive advantage like never before,” said Timur Göreci, Chief Revenue Officer at Orderfox.

The MCP Connector enables Gieni AI to provide industry-specific answers to complex questions using a hybrid intelligence model, combining proprietary structured and unstructured company data, zero-shot reasoning, and a vector-based database architecture. Users can access dashboards, generate market reports and enrich CRM tools with verified data from within their existing Microsoft environment.

During the Microsoft Build conference, Gieni AI was featured by Microsoft as a reference point for vertical AI integration, highlighting its role within the new Model Context Protocol (MCP) framework. This includes generating real-time responses to business queries such as identifying ESG-compliant suppliers, tracking regional competitors, and analyzing trends across industries.

Orderfox CEO Derek Tanner commented: “Partnering with Microsoft enables Gieni AI to function within the existing software systems that businesses depend on, simplifying operations and enhancing access to market data for strategic teams.”

Gieni AI Marketresearch agent will soon be available to Microsoft Copilot users and can be billed through Microsoft’s enterprise platforms.

About Gieni AI

Gieni AI is a market intelligence platform developed by Orderfox Schweiz AG. It will enable companies to generate on-demand market insights, interactive dashboards, and CRM-enhancing reports directly within Microsoft 365 tools. Gieni AI processes data from over 380 million web pages and 5 million company profiles using proprietary semantic search and classification systems.

For companies, this translates into smarter decision-making, faster go-to-market strategies, and staying ahead of competitors without the guesswork. Whether identifying new opportunities, qualifying leads, or benchmarking market players, Gieni AI turns data overload into actionable intelligence, embedded directly into the tools teams already use.

About Orderfox

Orderfox Schweiz AG, based in Zurich, develops AI-based platforms for the industrial and B2B sectors. Its products include Gieni AI, a vertical AI agent for real-time market intelligence, and Partfox, the world’s largest CNC network for automated buyer-supplier matching. Orderfox’s technologies support automation, procurement, and data-driven decision-making for businesses around the world.

