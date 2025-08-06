Christ is King Unveils Official Roadmap to Bring 1 Million Christians Onchain

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christ is King ($CIK), a movement to bring the church onchain and bless the trenches, has officially released its highly anticipated community roadmap, outlining its mission to onboard one million Christians into Web3. More than a meme, $CIK is quickly becoming a digital movement unifying believers through faith, finance, and decentralized innovation.



The project launched on May 5, 2025, with a fair and transparent token offering rooted in community-first principles. Despite an attempted snipe at launch, the team’s rapid response and what many are calling divine timing helped preserve the project’s foundation. Within the first 24 hours, $CIK soared to a $10 million market cap, eventually reaching an all-time high of $30 million just two weeks later quickly cementing its place among the top tokens on the Base chain.



June marked a turning point in CIK’s public presence. The team represented at a Ryan Pineda event in Las Vegas, introducing the concept of digital evangelism to a network of kingdom-minded entrepreneurs. International visibility expanded with sponsorships at Philippine Blockchain Week and NFT NYC, allowing $CIK to connect with both faith-driven and crypto-savvy audiences around the globe.



In July, the project solidified its foundation by closing a fresh funding round, reinforcing its treasury and operational capabilities. Strategic hires from Web3, tech, and ministry backgrounds joined the leadership team, equipping the movement with the right blend of experience and vision as it enters its next growth phase.



Starting in August, $CIK enters Phase II of its roadmap. A buyback program was initiated to strengthen long-term value, while the launch of a new website will serve as a central hub for education, community, and onboarding. $CIK has also been tapped as a co-sponsor for Base's OnChain Summit, Base's annual Web3 summit focused on builders, thinkers, and dreamers within the Base blockchain ecosystem.



Among its most innovative developments, CIK is building its first Base mini app, Daily Bread, which gamifies spiritual habits and rewards engagement with scripture. Community creativity will be amplified with the rollout of a Saint Generator and Meme Generator on X, enabling believers to express faith in fun and viral ways. The roadmap also includes billboard campaigns in San Francisco, weekly X Spaces with thought leaders, and a major collaboration with a well-known Christian influencer who will release exclusive digital art tied to the mission.



In September, the public launch of Daily Bread will be CIK's first mini app for churches and ministries. A Blessing App will enable believers to share encouragement using $CIK across social platforms, while the launch of an official merch store and CIK’s first virtual event will further strengthen the digital faith community.



Looking ahead to Q4, Christ is King will launch the $CIK Launchpad, a launchpad to empower ministries, charities and nonprofits. A CIK-branded podcast will begin production, and the project will break ground on its Content House in Las Vegas, a space for worship, media creation, and ministry in the digital age. Plans are also underway for a high-level in-person gathering connecting Web3 builders with faith leaders shaping the future of technology and belief.



“Christ is King began as a meme, but it’s become so much more than that,” said Curtis Smith, a founder and Co-CEO. “This roadmap is a reflection of our conviction to bring the Church onchain, empower believers globally, and use blockchain for kingdom impact.”



Follow updates and announcements on X: https://x.com/christonchain



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

