World’s First Digital Product Passport Universal Framework Launched Forging a New Digital Mutual Trust Foundation for Global Sustainable Development

BEIJING, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Symposium on International Cooperation for Digital Product Passport (DPP) and International Standards for Entire Lifecycle Management," organized by Zhongguancun Industry & Information Research Institute of Two-Dimensional Code Technology (ZIIOT), International Identification Code Industry Alliance (ICA), and the IEC 63538 Working Group, concluded successfully in Beijing. It unveiled the groundbreaking MA-DPP Universal Framework V1.0, an open international public good, providing standardized solutions for global supply chain digital transformation while seeking worldwide partners for joint implementation to facilitate smooth and stable global supply chains.





Built upon the IEC 63538 international standard "Life-cycle events: information models and services," MA-DPP Universal Framework will offer global foundational framework, cloud, and open interface services, providing unified, convenient, and trusted digital infrastructure for global supply chain collaboration, empowering all participants to jointly build a global DPP ecosystem.

Zhang Chao, Secretary-General of ICA and President of ZIIOT, likened it to a "digital utility tunnel" and a key tool to boost industrial chain resilience and green transformation, solving common challenges of data interconnection, mutual recognition, and sharing throughout lifecycles.





The symposium witnessed the debut of MA-STEEL-DPP Public Service Platform based on this framework, marking the official transition of DPP from theoretical innovation to industrial practice.

MA-DPP Global Ecosystem Partners Program was simultaneously initiated, aggregating industry leaders, technology solution providers, and localization service providers. Collaboration models include technology licensing, joint R&D, and market promotion, with over 20 renowned enterprises including Siemens already joining.

The event drew widespread international attention. Former European Parliament member Jo Leinen described it as "a critical milestone in global industrial digitalization, signaling a new stage of standardized, trust-based international cooperation." Rainer Schrundner, Chair of IEC/TC65, presented updates on EU DPP system and highlighted the pivotal role of IEC 63538 international standard, noting this framework would significantly enhance global supply chain connectivity. Olaf Wilmsmeier, Vice Chair of ETSI TG34, stated: "MA Identification System fully complies with all technical requirements of EU DPP and will strongly support the implementation of European Green Deal."





MA-DPP Universal Framework offers cutting-edge digital tools and new opportunities to participate in green supply chain development. ICA will accelerate international standard development, strengthen collaboration with industry leaders worldwide to promote localized implementation, and jointly inject strong momentum into advancing global sustainable development.

International Identification Code Industry Alliance (ICA)

Gloria Wang

info@icacode.org

http://www.icacode.org

