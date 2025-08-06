CAMFIL Canada Opens Expanded Coquitlam Facility to Better Serve British Columbia

COQUITLAM, BC, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAMFIL Canada is excited to announce the grand opening of its new, expanded facility in Coquitlam, British Columbia, strategically located to serve the vibrant Greater Vancouver Area and communities across BC with premium air filtration solutions.

New Location Details

Address: 3A Burbidge Street #101, Coquitlam, BC V3K 7B2

The state-of-the-art facility, located close to CAMFIL's previous Coquitlam location, features a significantly expanded footprint designed to enhance customer service and operational efficiency.

Enhanced Capabilities

Expanded Warehouse Space: The new facility boasts a warehouse that is one and a half times larger than the previous location, enabling CAMFIL to maintain increased inventory levels and deliver shorter lead times to customers across Western Canada.

Improved Customer Experience: Visitors to the new facility will be welcomed by dedicated customer service representatives in a modern reception area, with easy access to shipping and receiving areas for seamless service and product delivery.

Strategic Location Benefits: The Coquitlam location provides improved access to CAMFIL's expert team for on-site assessments, technical support, and tailored filtration solutions throughout British Columbia.

Commitment to Clean Air Solutions

This expansion reflects CAMFIL Canada's unwavering commitment to growing local relationships, enhancing service capabilities, and making clean air solutions more accessible to communities across BC. The company serves diverse sectors including commercial, industrial, healthcare, and food & beverage industries.

"Our team can't wait for customers to come down and see our new facility," said Tracy Rawlings, CAMFIL Canada representative. "More space means more stock and shorter lead times – ultimately better service for our valued customers throughout British Columbia."

About CAMFIL Canada



CAMFIL is a global leader in premium air filtration solutions, dedicated to protecting people, processes, and the environment from harmful airborne contaminants. With a focus on indoor air quality and air purification, CAMFIL continues to drive innovation in clean air technology.

Media Contact

CAMFIL Canada Phone: (905) 660-0688

CAMFIL Canada is committed to creating solutions that protect people and the planet, helping everyone breathe cleaner air.



